New Syspro and SugarCRM Offering Delivers a Connected Sales-to-Shop Floor Solution for Manufacturers and Distributors

Syspro, provider of the purpose-built ERP for manufacturing and distribution, and SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning intelligence-driven sales automation platform, today announced a new go-to-market partnership giving manufacturers and distributors precision selling capabilities.

The combination of ERP and CRM provides a powerful way to help businesses navigate sales environments characterized by complex product catalogs and distribution channels, long buying cycles and deep customer relationships.

By fully integrating with Syspro ERP, Sugar unifies product, customer, order and service data to guide reps toward the right actions to win business, strengthen customer loyalty, support repeat sales and long-term account growth.

The solution, called Sugar for Syspro, introduces a standardized integration between Syspro ERP and SugarCRM. The solution supports rapid go-live and time-to-value for accelerated business impact. This new standardized integration provides Syspro and Sugar customers with a single, connected system of record across operations and revenue functions.

Syspro and Sugar are committed to a long-term partnership, centered on simplifying industrial business processes and customer relationships, reducing integration complexity and accelerating customer value.

“Our customers want technology partners who understand their world and work together on their behalf,” said Johan Du Toit, SVP Strategic Growth at Syspro. “By combining SugarCRM’s deep revenue intelligence with Syspro’s purpose-built operational backbone, customers will get clarity, speed and a more connected way to grow. This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering modern, AI-enabled capabilities without the integration burden that has traditionally slowed down digital transformation.”

“Manufacturers and distributors must quickly adapt to changing customer needs, product availability and market shifts. Siloed systems and disconnected data slow business and negatively impact customer experience,” said Andrew White, SVP of Global Partnerships for SugarCRM. “With Sugar for Syspro, sales teams now spend their time proactively, where it matters most, benefiting from a clear understanding of their customers, prospects and business opportunities.”

“ERP-CRM integration has the potential to deliver tremendous value for manufacturers, however it has been a persistent hurdle, largely because of challenges due to the nature of the business, characterized by highly configured products, shifting demand signals, and the need to tie sales commitments directly to production realities,” said Predrag (PJ) Jakovljevic, Principal Analyst at Technology Evaluation Centers. “Delivering a true out-of-the-box ERP-CRM connection synchronizes customer-facing processes with what is actually happening on the shop floor and eliminates much of the integration ‘plumbing’ that has traditionally slowed value realization.”

Additional Enhancements from Deep Operational Intelligence

Manufacturers and distributors rely on Syspro’s ERP platform for industry-specific solutions, providing real-time visibility, operational clarity and resilience to boost efficiency and handle change.

This extended partnership is a core part of Syspro’s broader global ecosystem strategy, supported by its Versori-powered iPaaS, which provides fully validated, reusable integrations that reduce bespoke development, accelerate deployment and lower total cost of ownership.

This partnership also lays the foundation for Syspro’s upcoming global marketplace launching in 2026, which will offer curated, pre-integrated industry solutions, extensions and AI-driven add-ons. The Marketplace will further simplify how customers extend their ERP environments, ensuring every component works together as one connected ecosystem.

