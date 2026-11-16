New Teraco lab puts AI data centre designs to the test

Teraco CEO Jan Hnizdo.

Data centre operator Teraco has opened an artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure testing facility in Johannesburg, allowing businesses to assess high-density computing systems, liquid cooling and multi-vendor technologies before deploying them at scale.

Billed by the company as Africa’s first Digital Realty Innovation Lab (DRIL), it is based at its Isando campus in Johannesburg.

The facility, located within the JB3 data centre, provides enterprises, technology vendors and systems integrators with an environment to test infrastructure configurations under actual operating conditions before investing in large-scale deployments.

As demand for infrastructure capable of supporting AI and high-performance computing (HPC) increases, the lab supports workloads exceeding 150kW per cabinet and allows customers to assess how computing equipment, power systems and cooling technologies perform when operating together.

According to Teraco, the lab, which is operational and accepting bookings, brings Digital Realty’s innovation lab programme to Africa, joining existing facilities in London, Northern Virginia in the US, and Tokyo.

Teraco CEO Jan Hnizdo says the facility addresses the need for local testing capabilities as South African businesses prepare for more demanding computing requirements.

“As South African enterprises move toward high-density AI and HPC infrastructure deployments, they need a local test lab to prove those designs. The Johannesburg DRIL provides clients and partners with a controlled environment in which to test liquid cooling, including liquid-to-air and liquid-to-liquid configurations, supported by closed-loop water cooling systems. They can validate their solutions here in South Africa, with confidence,” he says.

The growing adoption of AI is placing additional demands on data centre infrastructure, particularly in terms of power consumption, heat management and computing density.

Traditional air-cooling systems face limitations as server racks become more powerful, increasing the need for liquid-cooling technologies to manage the heat generated by high-performance processors.

Teraco's facility supports air-to-liquid, liquid-to-liquid and hybrid cooling configurations, allowing customers to evaluate different approaches to managing thermal loads.

It also includes an operating liquid-to-liquid cooling deployment, featuring a Cooling Distribution Unit and a customised manifold system that distributes coolant to individual racks.

Interoperability, infrastructure risks

One of the challenges facing organisations building AI infrastructure is that the different components are often supplied by separate technology providers.

Computing hardware, networking equipment, storage systems and cooling infrastructure must operate together, but compatibility and performance issues may only become apparent once systems are installed, notes Teraco.

The Johannesburg lab allows organisations to assess these combinations before committing to full deployments, potentially reducing the costs associated with infrastructure redesign and underperforming installations, it says.

Businesses can also work with original equipment manufacturers, systems integrators and managed service providers to test how their respective technologies perform together at higher rack densities.

The facility is designed to support proof-of-concept projects, enabling partners to assess integrated solutions before moving them into production environments.

It is situated at one of Africa's densest interconnection points, giving participants access to Teraco's broader infrastructure ecosystem.

This includes NAPAfrica, Teraco Cloud Exchange and Service Fabric, which provide access to network interconnection, cloud connectivity and infrastructure services.

Teraco parent company Digital Realty operates more than 300 data centre facilities globally, providing co-location and interconnection services to businesses across multiple markets.

“The Johannesburg facility forms part of Digital Realty's international network of innovation labs. The programme includes its inaugural facility in Northern Virginia, a flagship European lab in London and an Asia-Pacific facility in Tokyo,” says Teraco.