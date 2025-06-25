Newpark Fluids Systems Strengthens Executive Leadership and Board to Drive Continued Growth

Newpark Fluids Systems (“Newpark” or the “Company”), a leading global independent provider of drilling and completion fluids solutions, and SCF Partners (“SCF”) are pleased to announce several key additions to the Company’s executive leadership and Board of Directors. These strategic appointments, along with significant capital investments, including the development of a leading liquid mud facility in West Texas and a new technology center of excellence in Saudi Arabia, underscore Newpark’s commitment to operational excellence, customer value, and accelerated global growth following its acquisition in 2024.

Nathan Snoke has joined Newpark Fluids Systems as Senior Vice President, Western Hemisphere bringing nearly two decades of predominantly North American oilfield experience to his role, most recently holding operational and commercial leadership positions with Halliburton and Flotek. He has worked across every major U.S. shale play—from the Rockies and Permian to the Marcellus and Haynesville—developing a deep understanding of basin-specific challenges and customer needs.

In addition to this key executive hire, Newpark has expanded its Board of Directors with the following senior industry leaders:

Robert West – Former CEO of Anchor Drilling Fluids, Robert brings over 50 years of leadership in the oil and gas industry. During his tenure at Anchor, he guided the company from $25 million to nearly $500 million in revenue, overseeing significant growth and strategic acquisitions.

W. Quentin Dyson – Most recently Senior Vice President of Operations at Southwestern Energy, Quentin brings 30+ years of experience leading engineering and field operations across drilling, completions, and integrated services. Quentin also held senior roles at EP Energy, BP, and Schlumberger.

Richard Barker – EVP and CFO at Noble Corporation, Richard has a deep financial and strategic background from his 15-year investment banking career at Moelis & Company and JPMorgan.

David Paterson, CEO of Newpark Fluids Systems, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Nathan, Robert, Quentin, and Richard to the Newpark team. Each brings a unique set of skills and experience that perfectly complements our strategy for expansion, innovation, customer alignment and long-term value creation in both domestic and international markets . Their leadership will play a key role in shaping our next chapter of growth."

“Newpark has long been a global leader in drilling and completion fluids, known for its technical strength, customer focus, and operational reliability. These new leaders, coupled with our strategic infrastructure investments, will deepen our capabilities and position us to grow with our customers—across established basins and in emerging markets.” — Deviyani Misra-Godwin, Managing Director at SCF Partners and Board Member, Newpark Fluids Systems