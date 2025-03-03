Nexsan steps up focus on Africa with sponsorship of leading IT events

Byron Horn-Botha, Sales Specialist, CASA Software. (Image: Supplied)

Nexsan, the global pioneer of highly-reliable, cost-effective, scalable enterprise-grade storage solutions, is stepping up its presence in Africa. Nexsan and Sub-Saharan Africa regional representative, CASA Software, will sponsor two industry events in South Africa where stakeholders will be introduced to Nexsan’s value propositions.

Adrian Hedges, Nexsan Regional Sales Director EMEA, says there is a growing market across Africa for Nexsan’s secure, flexible, scalable and cost-effective storage solutions.

As a gold sponsor of the upcoming Exito Digital Transformation Summit on 12 March and the Exito Cyber Security Summit South Africa on 13 March, Nexsan will introduce hundreds of C-suite technology and security decision-makers to its various storage solutions.

Hedges, who will fly to South Africa to meet prospective customers, notes that although Nexsan solutions have been available in Africa for some years, the company has increased its investment in a local presence to meet growing demand.

“In the enterprise space, digital transformation, data governance, compliance and security are at the forefront of everyone's mind. This has made it the ideal time for us to really focus our energies and efforts within the region,” he says. “We're appointing new reseller partners across the region, and also recently attended the Africa Prosperity Dialogues conference in Ghana as part of our focus and commitment to the region. We find that enterprises across Africa are looking for a more robust, reliable and secure platform such as Nexsan.”

Byron Horn-Botha, Sales Specialist, at CASA Software, says: “The storage landscape is evolving. Governance is driving organisations to retain data for a whole lot longer, and companies are looking to also optimise their investments, so they are looking at storage solutions that are scalable, cost-effective, fit for purpose, and can dynamically grow over time as their environment evolves. Storage has also become a crucial part of the broader cyber security strategy. It’s now forming part of that last layer of defence, where organisations are looking for immutable storage solutions for a variety of uses.”

Hedges notes Nexsan’s Assureon immutable, compliant storage solutions are so secure that no client has lost data in the last 18 years, even in the event of a ransomware attack. “Assureon ties in with one of our data storage solution offerings and is specifically designed for regulation and compliance,” he says.

Nexsan also supports growing governance and compliance concerns by enabling the secure repatriation of data from the cloud. Hedges says: “Many organisations want to repatriate data where the cloud has become too costly and unpredictable, or where they need to control where the data resides. By repatriating the data, clients are able to be more predictable costs, have additional control over where the data resides, thus giving them flexibility over deployment architecture.

"Furthermore, should a client wish to operate in a hybrid architecture, Nexsan allows for this with integrations into hyperscalers like AWS and Azure. The options are endless, and this is what a client needs when deciding how to secure, scale and protect their data.

Another priority highlighted across Africa and abroad is storage that is flexible enough to integrate with existing technologies and platforms.

Hedges says: “Nexsan’s agnostic approach to data storage technology and our alliance partnerships with the likes of VMware, Veeam and Microsoft, to name a few, give customers the capabilities to work across multiple applications and vendors, enabling a great deal of flexibility around their storage infrastructure. This allows them to maximise their investments and integrate into various platforms.”

To learn more about advanced Nexsan storage and security solutions, meet Nexsan's representatives at the Exito Digital Transformation Summit or the Cyber Security Summit South Africa at the Qurtuba Convention Centre in Sandton, or contact Byron Horn-Botha at Byron.Horn-Botha@caafrica.co.za.