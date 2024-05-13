NielsenIQ launches GenAI-based tool NIQ Ask Arthur into NIQ Discover empowering users to unlock the power of data

NielsenIQ (NIQ), the world leader in measurement and data analytics, is excited to announce that ‘NIQ Ask Arthur’- a groundbreaking GenAI-driven tool—has been integrated into NIQ Discover. This transformative solution offers AI-guided global search and personalized recommendations, streamlining data analysis and facilitating informed decision-making. Launching “NIQ Ask Arthur” marks an important milestone for NIQ Labs. Positioned as an innovation powerhouse, NIQ Labs is ready to accelerate the future of innovation by solving client problems and uncovering new pathways to growth. Coupled with investments, NIQ Labs taps into an extensive array of data assets, employing intuitive business intelligence tools and predictive analytics driven by generative AI (GenAI) and authoritative data science pioneering the next era of inventive products.

With conversational AI features, ‘NIQ Ask Arthur’ empowers users to delve deeper into datasets, revolutionizing data-driven choices and showcasing NielsenIQ's commitment to cutting-edge analytics.

NIQ Discover, a state-of-the-art data visualization solution, accelerates access to insights for CPG manufacturers and retailers. It creates fresh, user-friendly pathways to insights, leveraging the power of on-demand data across multiple data sets. NIQ Discover is designed to help CPG manufacturers and retailers get meaningful insights faster, and measure and track what’s most important to their business within a single, centralized platform.

NIQ Ask Arthur in NIQ Discover enables enhanced insights discovery, so users can efficiently uncover valuable information, enriching the brand story and democratizing data access. Current and new users can uncover meaningful information, trends, and patterns that may otherwise go unnoticed, leading them to the most relevant areas of analysis. At NIQ we provide the Full View™, and we maintain the highest standard of data accuracy and quality. GenAI will help NIQ Discover users decipher diverse formats and tackle complex business questions.

“The vision of leveraging AI to assist in data analysis and storytelling is incredibly powerful. Democratizing access to data and analytics is crucial in helping users make informed decisions and drive innovation. ‘NIQ Ask Arthur’ unlocks the power of analytics on the Discover platform,” says Troy Treangen, Chief Product Officer, NIQ.

NIQ Ask Arthur in Discover enables users to save time by proactively suggesting insights and simplifying data navigation through a seamless, conversational AI-powered experience.

With NIQ’s investment in the cutting edge NIQ Discover platform, combined with our diverse data types and deep industry expertise, NIQ Ask Arthur delivers unparalleled value to clients.

NIQ is best positioned to understand data and the business questions that help brands unravel their story. The company’s agility and rapid deployment strategies have facilitated remarkable technological advancement. In the past year, the NIQ Discover platform witnessed extraordinary growth, surging from 2,500 users in January 2023 to an impressive 40,000 across 71 countries today, showcasing the vast scale of NIQ’s technological expansion. This ability to rapidly deploy technology, enhance user engagement, and establish a global presence underscores NIQ’s unparalleled agility and innovation in the tech industry. These advancements facilitate accelerated insights across diverse industries, channels, and products, driving speed-to-insight at an unprecedented scale to deliver the Full View™.