NielsenIQ (NIQ) appoints Steen Lomholt-Thomsen as Chief Commercial Officer

Steen Lomholt-Thomsen NIQ Chief Commercial Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

NIQ, the world’s leading consumer intelligence company, announced the appointment of Steen Lomholt-Thomsen as its new Chief Commercial Officer, effective November 1, 2024. Steen will drive client strategy and enhance global growth as NielsenIQ expands its capabilities to deliver mission-critical insights into the most holistic view of consumer shopping behavior. NIQ’s AI capabilities, together with its core data assets and unmatched global footprint, are uniquely positioned to give clients the Full View™: a holistic view of shopper behavior.

Steen brings extensive experience leading revenue growth and operational excellence in complex global organizations, including BullWall, Clarivate, and Aveva, and has held leadership roles in companies including IBM, HP, and IHS (now S&P Global). He brings a deep understanding of global markets, client engagement, software, and technology, and will further NIQ’s mission of empowering businesses to make the right strategic decisions.

“NIQ operates in more than 90 countries globally. Steen is a proven leader with a track record of success across industries,” said Tracey Massey, NIQ’s Chief Operating Officer. “His experience in operational excellence and building client relationships makes him a perfect fit to advance our strategic goals.”

“I am incredibly excited to join NIQ and help deliver the industry’s most advanced consumer insights and analytics to the market,” said Lomholt-Thomsen. “I’m equally looking forward to partnering with our fantastic clients and helping them reach new heights as we further harness the power of NIQ’s data and capabilities.”

Steen will be based in NIQ’s Geneva, Switzerland office.