NIL Africa becomes Trainocate Africa: A new chapter in closing Africa’s digital skills gap

Trainocate Africa will support skills development across cloud computing, AI, cyber security, data analytics, automation, networking and digital infrastructure.

NIL Africa has announced its transition to Trainocate Africa, following its partnership with Trainocate Holdings, one of the world’s leading technology and human capability development training providers. Unveiled on 15 October, the transition marks a significant step towards making internationally recognised technology training more accessible across Africa.

The partnership brings together NIL Africa’s local expertise and understanding of African organisations with Trainocate’s global training capabilities, extensive technology vendor alliances and three decades of experience in developing digital talent. It extends Trainocate’s presence to 25 countries worldwide, strengthening the connection between African talent and international learning opportunities.

For businesses, professionals and aspiring technology specialists, the ambition is clear: broader access to relevant skills, more flexible learning opportunities and stronger pathways from training to practical capability.

As organisations invest in artificial intelligence, cloud computing and digital infrastructure, their ability to realise the value of these technologies depends on people. Trainocate Africa will help address that need by equipping learners with the expertise to implement, secure and manage technology, while supporting organisations in building capabilities for long-term growth.

Global expertise, built on local foundations

The transition builds on NIL Africa’s established reputation for technology training and certification solutions. Becoming Trainocate Africa connects that foundation with a global network of instructors, content specialists and technology partners, expanding the learning available to customers across the continent.

Takashi Ozawa, CEO of Trainocate Holdings, commented: “Africa represents one of the most exciting growth frontiers for technology, innovation and talent development. By welcoming NIL Africa into Trainocate, we are reinforcing our commitment to empowering individuals and organisations with the skills they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

“Together, we bring world-class learning experiences, advanced technology training and future-ready capability development programmes to organisations and learners. This partnership strengthens our global mission of making transformative learning accessible to everyone, everywhere.”

Trainocate Africa will support skills development across cloud computing, AI, cyber security, data analytics, automation, networking and digital infrastructure.

Trainocate Africa will offer a broader portfolio of technology training, certifications, professional development pathways, virtual learning experiences, hands-on labs, AI-powered learning tools and enterprise capability development programmes. These offerings will support organisations upskilling existing teams, professionals pursuing advanced expertise and emerging talent preparing for technology careers.

A new chapter for NIL Africa and its customers

For NIL Africa, the partnership strengthens its ability to serve customers across Africa while advancing its longstanding commitment to skills development and opportunity.

Martin Camp, Founder of NIL Africa and Managing Director of Trainocate Africa, said: “Joining Trainocate marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our organisation, our customers and our learners. NIL Africa has built a strong reputation for delivering quality technology education throughout the region, and by becoming Trainocate Africa, we gain access to a truly global ecosystem of expertise, innovation and content.

“Our GoFourth initiative and commitment to B-BBEE have always been about creating meaningful opportunities and expanding access to technology careers. Together with Trainocate, we can amplify that impact, combining local insight with global reach to develop Africa’s next generation of digital talent.

“We will continue to accelerate digital skills development across the continent and create greater opportunities for individuals, businesses and governments to thrive in the age of AI technology.”

Developing the skills behind Africa’s digital progress

Trainocate Africa will support skills development across cloud computing, artificial intelligence, cyber security, data analytics, automation, networking and digital infrastructure. Its expanded offering will include:

Award-winning global training programmes and access to leading technology vendor certifications.

AI-enhanced learning experiences and flexible virtual delivery.

Hands-on labs and immersive technical training environments.

Workforce development programmes aligned with enterprise requirements.

Professional development pathways for emerging and experienced technology talent.

The focus is on translating learning into workplace capability. Practical training will help professionals apply their knowledge, solve technical challenges and support the reliable, secure operation of technology environments.

Business, management and people development programmes will complement technical learning, helping organisations lead change and connect technology expertise with business priorities.

Making learning more accessible across the continent

The partnership creates opportunities to deliver training more efficiently and cost-effectively by combining local delivery capabilities with shared global expertise, content and learning resources.

Traditional training approaches, including instructor-led classroom training and live virtual learning, have made and continue to make a significant contribution to skills development across Africa. These approaches connect learners with specialist expertise, help organisations develop teams across multiple locations and support practical skills development.

AI now presents opportunities to build on that foundation, making learning more accessible, affordable and responsive to the time constraints of professionals and businesses.

“With the onset of AI, opportunities are emerging to provide access to learning through more efficient means, creating a more affordable and time-conscious approach to skills development,” said Brad Thomas, Director of Trainocate Africa.

For African businesses, this means greater flexibility in planning skills development around operational needs. For individuals, it creates broader access to expertise that can support certification, career progression and continued professional growth.

Trainocate Africa will champion lifelong learning, helping people build capabilities they can continue to develop as technologies and roles evolve.

Championing women in technology and leadership

Trainocate Africa will also continue supporting initiatives that encourage greater participation of women in technology, leadership and digital innovation.

April Li, Senior Vice-President and President, Asia, Trainocate Holdings, said: “Across Africa, we are witnessing a remarkable movement of women and young innovators making an impact and shaping the future of technology. We are committed to supporting that momentum by creating learning opportunities that help them access new skills, advance their careers and become leaders in the digital landscape.

“Enabling them through education is one of the most powerful investments we can make in the future of communities and businesses.”

Connecting African talent with global opportunity

NIL Africa’s transition to Trainocate Africa reflects a shared vision: to empower people, strengthen organisations and advance Africa’s digital future through learning.

By bringing established local expertise together with global resources, the partnership strengthens the ability to reach more learners, address critical skills needs and support organisations investing in Africa’s future.

The ambition is to create lasting opportunities through skills: professionals progressing in their careers, teams confidently adopting new technologies and businesses building the expertise to grow.