NIQ Releases 2023 Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Progress Report

NielsenIQ (NIQ), the world’s leading consumer intelligence company, has released its second Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Progress Report detailing the Company’s ESG priorities, how it embeds inclusive, sustainable principles into its business model and its commitment to delivering intelligence and innovation to customers that positively impact economies, communities, and the environment.

“Our ESG strategy is designed to drive long-term value — for our employees, our stakeholders, our customers, our industry, our vendors, and our communities,” said Jim Peck, Chief Executive Officer, NIQ. "We are focused on integrating our ESG priorities company-wide and increasing our impact. Additionally, by providing a thorough understanding of consumer purchasing behavior, we aim to offer market intelligence to our clients and their ecosystems to support their sustainability efforts."

Notable highlights in the 2023 ESG Report:

Data Integrity, Privacy & Security Data is at the core of NIQ’s business. The company is focused on delivering secure and protected data with a high-level of precision and integrity.

Ensuring Data Integrity: NIQ takes measures to ensure that data is accurate and relevant. In the past year, NIQ has established a dedicated Generative AI taskforce that explores next-generation AI applications, with an emphasis on data quality, completeness, and ethical considerations. It also has established quality checks for field data collection, including having strict controls in place for field auditors to ensure high integrity and an incident response plan so that deviations from standard practices can immediately be addressed.

Fortifying and Securing NIQ's Data: NIQ has robust practices to identify and address data security risks. To identify vulnerabilities, NIQ conducts regular vulnerability scanning and assessments of all information systems. To address them, NIQ has a cybersecurity team that implements multiple layers of organizational, technical, and administrative measures to protect data.

Prioritizing Data Privacy: NIQ follows a comprehensive set of privacy principles, which include user-friendly privacy controls, clear notice, and choice options. In addition to complying with laws and industry standards in the countries in which it operates, NIQ incorporates privacy safeguards directly into the design and implementation of NIQ products and services.

Safeguarding NIQ's Digital Future. NIQ is prioritizing seamless security integration throughout the organization, focusing on its people, data privacy, and confidentiality. The ongoing Cybersecurity and Privacy Program unifies global departments, leveraging NIST CSF and ISO 27002 standards.

Environmental Responsibility

Pioneering Sustainable Impact. With a commitment to help shape marketplaces, NIQ collaborates with clients to encourage transition to more sustainable products by reflecting the evolving conscious consumer trends. In 2023, NIQ partnered with McKinsey & Company to develop a report titled “Consumers care about sustainability – and back it up with their wallets”.

NIQ has adopted a data driven approach to measuring carbon footprint, and measured carbon footprint for a second year in 2022.

NIQ works closely with vendors and partners to select energy-efficient lease properties and investigate opportunities to implement clean energy and energy-reduction initiatives.

NIQ has optimized its data centers to reduce energy use, with approximately 90% of NIQ’s servers being virtualized in 2022, resulting in significant energy savings.

For a decade, NIQ has provided Feeding America with data, insights, and expertise, including local food pricing data to estimate meal costs in every U.S. County for Map the Meal Gap report. This report raises awareness of food insecurity across the U.S. and is used by food banks and policymakers.

People & Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Continuing to improve the diversity of its workforce. NIQ is committed to building a diverse workforce, equitable processes, and an inclusive culture aligned with its core values. Minority group members now serve in 29% of roles across the organization and women serve in half of the workforce, with over 43% female representation in global leadership positions. In 2023, NIQ renewed its LEAD Network Europe CEO Pledge to further accelerate gender parity and to prioritize gender equity.

Embracing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. As part of its integration efforts with GfK, NIQ has made a conscious effort to understand its unique company culture and to foster a combined environment that promotes inclusion in all areas of the company. NIQ has strongly encouraged cross-entity internal hiring, so associates can develop their careers and realize their aspirations, and as of August 2023, NIQ has posted more than 500 open roles for internal applicants in NIQ and GfK.

Extending People & Planet Day. During its second annual People & Planet Day, 13,000 global employees contributed to local volunteer efforts, participating in various activities. Overall, NIQ contributed over 75,000 hours, covering more than 500 activities, with nearly $67,000 in employee fundraising. This was a combined activity for legacy NIQ and legacy GfK associates.

“NIQ data can help companies and communities make informed decisions that ultimately help grow their business sustainably and support communities that they serve,” said John Blenke, Chief Legal Officer. “We are proud of our ESG efforts to date and look forward to scale our positive impact through continued progress.”

NIQ aligns ESG reporting with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards for Professional Commercial Services. To learn more about NIQ’s approach to ESG, the company’s continued commitment to creating value for society and its progress on key goals, please visit the NIQ’s 2023 ESG Progress Report.