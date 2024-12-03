NIQ Releases 2025 CMO Outlook Report

NIQ, the world’s leading consumer intelligence company, recently launched its annual CMO Outlook report, which highlights the evolving priorities and concerns of senior marketing leaders around the world. This year’s editionexplores how marketers are navigating both headwinds and tailwinds within their strategic planning for 2025, as well as the new era for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in marketing.

Consumers continuing to face rising costs in food and utilities, coupled with the looming threat of an economic downturn, have shaped the cautious spending patterns seen within CPG and retail. In turn, AI is likely to have a major impact on long-term marketing strategies, such as promotional and brand activity, as consumers continue to search for value and savings. Yet, even with these economic challenges, there are still opportunities for marketing growth.

The report shows marketing leaders remain optimistic about the future, with 78% expecting to be in a stronger position three years from now. Within the current environment, more than half (56%) still view marketing as key to achieving immediate sales targets (down from 64% in 2023), reflecting a shift toward long-term brand building. While 60% of marketing leaders find it easy to justify marketing investments (down from 65% in 2023), there is growing confidence among CEOs and CFOs in the long-term value of brand investments (44% in 2024 vs. 41% in 2023). Marketers have also turned to AI as a critical enabler in addressing key challenges, which suggests it is set to redefine how they navigate the increasingly complex landscape ahead.

Commenting on the findings, Marta Cyhan-Bowles, NIQ’s Chief Communications Officer and Global Head of Marketing COE, said: “The future of marketing is going to be AI-led. While other aspects of CMO strategy remained stable in 2024, Generative AI (GenAI) is driving significant growth and change and is becoming a core element of the marketing mix for accelerating growth. AI can enhance the efficacy of everything we touch—from customer interaction to ideation, data collection, analysis, synthesizing insights across projects, and unlocking new opportunities.”

Top 2025 trends driving marketing decisions:

Marketing functions are increasingly leveraging AI: Senior marketers are increasingly making GenAI central to their strategy, with 72% using it for content and creative generation, 67% for brand health measurement, 65% for media planning and optimization, and 30% for product development. GenAI is going to make deep inroads in all marketing functions, with marketers also using it to enhance customer experiences.

Why these trends matter in 2025

The CMO Outlook report highlights the growing influence of AI across marketing functions to assist CMOs with 2025 planning. The report reveals the growing priorities of senior marketers and how they can optimize AI and data tools to navigate the complex landscape ahead. Topics include:

2025 marketing priorities and opportunities

AI’s potential and impact on marketing

Building trust in AI for future marketing strategies

Download a copy of the CMO Outlook: How marketing leaders should be thinking about AI and data-driven decisioning heading into 2025 report here.

About the report:

NIQ’s CMO Outlook: How marketing leaders should be thinking about AI and data-driven decisioning heading into 2025 report is based on a survey of nearly 600 senior marketing leaders from companies with either annual revenue of over 50 million U.S. dollars or more than 250 employees. The survey covers 18 countries representing Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East/Africa, and North America. Marketing leaders are defined as CMOs or Brand Heads, Directors or VPs of Marketing, Brand, Marketing Operations or Customer Experience.