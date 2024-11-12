NIQ Report Highlights Top Trends Shaping Tech & Durables Spending in 2025

NielsenIQ (NIQ), the world’s leading consumer intelligence company, has released its State of Tech & Durables (T&D) Report, spotlighting critical trends set to drive growth in the sector. As brands prepare for a year of evolving consumer preferences, the report identifies affordability, convenience, sustainability, and AI-driven engagement as central to meeting consumer expectations.

Key Highlights from the Report

67% of consumers are likely to try a new product if it is affordable

70% are open to purchasing sustainable, energy-efficient products when priced reasonably

55% increase in sales for robot vacuums with dual wet-and-dry capabilities in 2024, showing a demand for multifunctional products

40% of consumers are willing to use AI-driven recommendations for everyday shopping

33% increase in sales of high-storage smartphones, reflecting the demand for high-performance, connected devices

36% of all global T&D revenue now comes from online sales, driven primarily by China, Europe, and Latin America

Top Trends to Watch in 2025

“For T&D brands, 2025 will be about delivering value through meaningful innovation,” said Julian Baldwin, President, Tech & Durables at NIQ. “Consumers are cautious, yet willing to spend on products that cater to their needs for convenience, sustainability, and health. By prioritizing these attributes, companies can strengthen their market position and drive growth.”

Why These Trends Matter for 2025

These consumer preferences reveal key pathways for brands aiming to capture market share in 2025. By focusing on innovation aligned with affordability, sustainability, and convenience, T&D companies can respond to evolving demands and drive growth. AI and smart features will continue to enhance shopping experiences, providing brands with more opportunities to engage with tech-savvy consumers.

To learn more, download the report, Innovate to elevate: Driving Tech & Durables spending in 2025, today.