NIQ Unveils Consumer Tech Industry Trends 2025 Report: Global Sales to Hit $1.29T

NielsenIQ (NIQ), a leading consumer intelligence company, today released its Consumer Tech Industry Trends 2025 report, forecasting global Consumer Tech & Durables sales to reach $1.29 trillion—driven by emerging markets, replacement cycles, and premium innovation—in the year ahead.

“To grow in 2025 and beyond, manufacturers and retailers must lead with value—real innovation that resonates with today’s purpose-driven consumers,” says Julian Baldwin, Global President of Tech & Durables, NIQ. “The opportunity lies in products that improve performance, enhance everyday experiences, and offer visible returns on investment. Premiumization, especially through AI, is a key growth lever, but only if it’s intuitive, accessible, and clearly beneficial.”

Top 2025 Tech Trends:

Home Entertainment and Gaming: Immersive Wins, But Timing Matters.

Smartphones: Premiumization with a Purpose

Health Tech: Top Performer with Premium Potential

Workspace Tech: Time to Replace

Promotional Events: Deals are Driving Tech Purchases

Regional Outlook: Emerging Markets to Lead Growth

Why These Trends Matter for 2025

NIQ’s Consumer Tech Industry Trends 2025 report equips businesses with a forward-looking roadmap to unlock category growth, target evolving personas, and drive revenue through data-backed innovation.

Download the full report to explore consumer tech’s most promising sectors and strategic imperatives.