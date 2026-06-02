NKUSI IT Siyasebenza launches EPWP Smart Track, a digital workforce management platform built on Microsoft Power Platform

Nkululeko Silimela, Founding Director and CEO of NKUSI IT Siyasebenza.

NKUSI IT Siyasebenza, a South African technology implementation company and member of the Microsoft Partner Network, today announced EPWP Smart Track, a digital attendance and workforce management platform built on Microsoft Power Platform and now in production with the Eastern Cape Department of Transport. The platform supports the attendance management, payroll alignment and operational oversight of more than 30 000 Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) participants across six districts in the province.

The EPWP provides income relief and skills development opportunities to unemployed citizens, young people, women and people with disabilities across South Africa. EPWP Smart Track was developed to replace paper-based administrative processes with a secure, automated and auditable digital system.

"Public employment programmes operate at a scale that makes manual administration difficult to manage transparently," said Nkululeko Silimela, CEO, NKUSI IT Siyasebenza. "We built EPWP Smart Track on Microsoft Power Platform so that identity verification, location validation and reporting could work as one integrated system, and so that the people responsible for these programmes have the visibility they need to run them well."

At the heart of the platform is a mobile-first check-in experience built on Microsoft Power Apps, which uses ID scanning to verify participants as they arrive on site. Microsoft Azure Maps provides GPS and reverse geocoding to confirm physical presence at verified job sites, and Microsoft Dataverse captures attendance, identity and site data in real-time. Microsoft Power Automate orchestrates attendance logging, location validation and payroll system integration, while Microsoft Power BI gives supervisors, project managers and departmental administrators live dashboards covering attendance, compliance and performance metrics. Role-based access control restricts sensitive workforce data to appropriate stakeholders, and every transaction is logged and audit-ready.

"Microsoft Power Platform is helping South African organisations build solutions that deliver real impact for the communities they serve," said Lerato Matabata, Executive Director: Public Sector, Microsoft South Africa. "EPWP Smart Track is a strong example of how a local partner is using Microsoft cloud technologies to help a public sector customer modernise the way it manages a programme that supports thousands of citizens across the Eastern Cape."

EPWP Smart Track is in production with the Eastern Cape Department of Transport. NKUSI IT Siyasebenza is engaging with other provincial and municipal entities interested in deploying the platform.