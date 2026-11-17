Queclink GL53SP.

A vehicle tracker can be small enough to conceal, but a power cable can still reveal its position. Sigfox South Africa is highlighting a different approach with the Queclink GL53SP: a compact GPS tracker that communicates directly over the Sigfox 0G network without drawing power from the vehicle.

Measuring just 89.8mm × 44mm × 11.2mm and weighing 50g, the GL53SP combines satellite positioning and BLE 5.0 with an internal battery. It is designed for vehicle recovery, equipment monitoring and inventory applications where discreet installation and long-term independence from an external power supply matter.

Queclink GL53SP: a 50g, 11.2mm-thin tracker with independent battery power.

Three complementary capabilities, one smarter approach

The GL53SP supports a layered approach to tracking and recovery through three complementary capabilities:

GPS – Built-in satellite positioning supplies asset location information, with reports transmitted over Sigfox rather than relying on a nearby smartphone to relay them.

– Built-in satellite positioning supplies asset location information, with reports transmitted over Sigfox rather than relying on a nearby smartphone to relay them. BLE 5.0 – Short-range connectivity can link compatible accessories and support selected integrations with existing primary GSM/GPS tracking solutions, including multi-device vehicle insurance applications.

– Short-range connectivity can link compatible accessories and support selected integrations with existing primary GSM/GPS tracking solutions, including multi-device vehicle insurance applications. Bloodhound – Sigfox South Africa’s proprietary enhanced geolocation service can add a network-based location estimate alongside GPS, when supported and enabled through an integrated solution.

GPS and BLE are built into the device; Bloodhound is a separate service. Its availability, compatibility and integration should be confirmed for each deployment.

“When you combine Sigfox’s jamming-resistant technology and ultra-low power consumption with GPS in a single device, you end up with an extremely powerful product. Once you combine that with Sigfox’s proprietary Bloodhound geolocation service, you change the landscape in terms of stolen assets and vehicle recovery services. The Bluetooth connection enables simple integration into existing traditional primary GSM GPS tracking solutions, offering companies enhanced asset and vehicle tracking and recovery possibilities,” said Gregory Rood, CEO of Sigfox South Africa.

Independent power. Practical business advantages.

The GL53SP provides an independently powered tracking layer: disconnecting a vehicle battery does not disconnect the device’s internal power supply. Its slim design makes concealed installation easier, subject to suitable GPS reception and Sigfox coverage. The same flexibility makes battery-powered tracking relevant to trailers, machinery, equipment and other valuable assets that may not have a convenient electrical supply.

Sigfox’s ultra-narrowband radio network is designed to be resistant to interference tactics commonly aimed at GSM trackers, offering a complementary communications path. No wireless technology is immune to interference, and GPS reception can still be affected by jamming. Where Sigfox messages reach the network, Bloodhound may add further location intelligence to inform monitoring or recovery decisions.

Battery life depends on how the solution is configured. Queclink specifies up to 1 500 days of standby at one scheduled report per day, or 450 days at one report every six hours. Actual results vary with reporting intervals, Bluetooth usage, signal conditions, operating environment and installation choices.

Explore the GL53SP for your business

Speak to Sigfox South Africa about GL53SP availability, coverage, pricing and Bloodhound integration. Request a GL53SP consultation.