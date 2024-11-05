Nology aims to be SA's leading unified communications distributor

On the way to becoming a one-stop shop for UC solutions.

Nology, a specialist value-added distributor of converged IP solutions, has moved to lead South Africa’s unified communications (UC) market with the expansion of its product portfolio and further investment in support and service.

This is according to Dirk Schreuder, business unit executive for UC at Nology, who says the company is taking a proactive and strategic approach, offering cutting-edge UC solutions that seamlessly integrate various communication channels like voice and video, and focusing on innovation in areas like AI-driven communication, advanced analytics and cloud-based solutions.

Nology is part of the Epsidon Group, with a 23-year history of bringing the latest IP, UC and networking solutions to market. Skygroup Communications recently joined Nology, creating a new unified UC powerhouse in South Africa. Karel Leuschner, Managing Director of Nology, said this marked the start of an expedited growth strategy for Nology, benefiting resellers and customers, and positioning the company to become a UC market leader.

The company now distributes and supports leading brands of voice and video solutions such as Yealink, Logitech, 3CX, Pexip, Neat, DNAKE and Inogeni. Nology recently signed a distribution agreement with Logitech to add the company’s impressive video collaboration products to its portfolio.

Schreuder says: “Founded in 2001, Nology has grown into a top specialist value-added distributor of unified communication and collaboration solutions to service providers, network operators, AV installers, systems integrators and resellers across southern Africa. Our team comprises over 70 employees across two branches in Cape Town and Gauteng, with a dedicated technical support team, warranty centre and help desk delivering exceptional pre- and after-sales support and training, ensuring that our customers can make informed decisions and depend on fast, professional support.

“We position Nology as the go-to provider for high-quality audio and video conferencing solutions, SIP phones, PBX, gateways, headsets, intercoms and other UC solutions. We emphasise the reliability, efficiency and integration capabilities of our products to cater to the specific communication needs of our customers. By offering best-of-breed and cost-effective solutions that enhance business operations, we aim to establish Nology as the trusted partner in the audio visual and IT market segment,” Schreuder says. “Ultimately, we are looking to become a one-stop shop for UC solutions, offering a wide range of choices to meet any collaboration and UC needs – from an auditorium through to an individual’s desktop.”

Schreuder adds: “Incorporating Logitech into our distribution portfolio is a new development for us. Logitech's innovative range of video conferencing solutions, webcams and headsets offers exceptional quality and functionality, and aligns seamlessly with Nology’s commitment to provide cutting-edge solutions. With Logitech onboard, we are now even better equipped to meet our resellers’ needs. Their solutions not only enrich our product offering, but also empower our resellers to target diverse market segments.”

UC growth opportunities

The UC market is still in a growth phase, presenting myriad opportunities for Nology, Schreuder says. “Despite the fact that most organisations got home offices with UC up and running during COVID-19, we now see the market focusing on more advanced video solutions with more features, as well as solutions that better support hybrid work models.”

UC solutions are becoming more affordable, and offering increasingly high quality video with more productivity features. Therefore, organisations of all sizes will continue to invest in cutting edge UC to improve user experience and productivity, he says.

Eugene Hosiassohn, UC technical specialist at Nology, notes that AI is expected to drive significant change in the sector.

“AI is becoming very important in the UC space. IT is transforming solutions like Microsoft Teams, enhancing both the functionality and user experience and being integrated into devices too,” he says. For example, Microsoft Copilot collaboration tools offer insights, analytics, meeting transcripts any many more. With Microsoft IntelliFrame, hybrid meetings attendees can see people in Teams Rooms more clearly using cloud AI to identify and capture individual video feeds of each in-room participant. AI-enabled cameras and microphones can identify active speakers and focus on them for a more engaging meeting experience.

"We see a great deal of local interest in AI-enabled features, so we are staying up to date with emerging trends to be in a position to offer customers these new capabilities,” Hosiassohn says.

Adding value to best-of-breed solutions

Nology’s success is built on trust, adding value and aligning with changing market needs.

Schreuder says: “We understand that our customers have a critical need for high-quality distribution services. This necessitates cost-effective solutions that do not compromise on quality or reliability. We recognise that our customers' needs are driven by their own clients' demands, and we are committed to fulfilling these needs effectively. We stay ahead of industry trends and continually improve our offering, incorporating new technologies and addressing emerging needs.

At the heart of our business is a foundation of trust and an inherent commitment to service excellence and customer satisfaction.”

“We are very customer centric,” he adds. “We understand and address diverse requirements, and flexibility and scalability are very important for us. We often have resellers coming to us with very specific requirements, and we can offer tailored solutions and bundles to help meet the customer's requirements. We have also set up training facilities and a new demo centre at our Gauteng offices, and we encourage resellers to come into our offices to explore the latest products in a live environment.”

Schreuder says Nology’s robust network of resellers ensures efficient delivery of its products and services across southern Africa. Nology has its own unique value-added end-to-end logistics service for customers, which includes warehousing of their stock, drop-ship deliveries to their end-users, return logistics and device refurbishing.

However, Nology’s relationship with customers does not end with the purchase.

Schreuder says: “We believe in building long-term relationships with our customers, and we achieve this through exceptional post-purchase support. We provide ongoing technical support and customer service to ensure our customers are satisfied with their purchase. We also appreciate customer feedback, as it helps us to continually improve our products and services. Our aim is to ensure that every customer becomes a repeat customer, and we work tirelessly to achieve this goal. We have a walk-in warranty centre and help desk, with friendly staff to assist with any hardware problems that the customer might experience after their purchase.”