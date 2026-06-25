Nology now a global value-added distributor for Absen LED displays

Karel Leuschner, Managing Director, Nology.

Nology, a specialist value-added distributor of converged IP solutions, has announced that it is now an official global value-added distributor of Absen LED solutions in South Africa.

Absen is the world's leading LED display products and service supplier, exporting its products to more than 140 countries and regions, and is the trusted go-to brand for indoor, outdoor and Pro AV solutions – particularly for South Africa’s professional AV rental and staging market.

Karel Leuschner, Managing Director of Nology, says the new distribution agreement will give Nology’s channel partners and their customers access to readily available stock and improved service and support.

He notes that Nology has been a trusted supplier of top international converged IP solutions to service providers, network operators, systems integrators, AV installers and resellers across southern Africa for 25 years. The new partnership with Absen diversifies the company’s portfolio and expands its reach into the rental and staging market.

Absen solutions are designed for digital out-of-home (DOOH), retail, commercial display, enterprise, government, broadcasting, education, rental and staging, sports and religious sites. The company has been the number one Chinese manufacturer of LED displays for 12 consecutive years, has earned over 260 enterprise awards and titles, and has delivered more than 60 000 installations for top organisations around the world.

“Absen is a quality, premium product that people know they can trust, with excellent local support from Absen direct – and now from Nology too,” says Leuschner.

First SA Absen service centre to launch soon

Dirk Schreuder, BU Executive – Audio Visual and Video Collaboration at Nology, says the Absen partnership will also bring Absen’s first service centre to South Africa. “Absen is looking to open its South African service centre at Nology’s head office in Centurion within the next few months. This service and repair facility will be staffed by professional, experienced technical experts and will allow us to speed up the service and repair times for our customers,” he says. He further notes that this is crucial for the rental and staging market, which require rapid turnaround and support times.

With offices in both Centurion and Cape Town, Nology offers efficient support, fast turnaround times and improved product accessibility to support the channel.

Channel opportunities

For resellers, the Nology – Absen partnership offers new business opportunities, says Schreuder. “The LED market is buoyant and we're starting to see a lot more brands coming into the market as organisations harness more LED displays,” he says. “In South Africa, Absen has been trusted for many years, and it has the biggest installed base for all LEDs in the country. It’s a premium brand that resellers can comfortably position and trust in all the installations that they do.”

Nology is currently expanding its reseller channel, with a solid channel partner programme for Absen resellers.

Schreuder says this includes access to training at the Nology training academy and online, with Absen Certified Engineer training planned at least twice a year.

Leuschner says: “Upskilling our partners is critically important for us across all our brands, so we offer regular training, webinars, demos and on-site support. That is something that they've come to appreciate from Nology, along with our technical expertise and exceptional pre- and post-sales support. That's what set us apart over the last 25 years.”

Nology is a level one B-BBEE contributor that deals with over 6 000 registered partners and over 30 brands, he adds.

See Absen, other top brands at Mediatech Africa

Nology will showcase the Absen LED solutions, as well as technologies from other leading brands such as Yealink, Logitech and Neat, at Mediatech Africa 2026, which will be hosted at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg from 30 June to 2 July.

Among the solutions on show will be the latest unified communications, video conferencing, meeting room, digital signage and LED display technologies.

To schedule a meeting with Nology or arrange a demo at Mediatech Africa, visit Nology's website.