Nominate top candidates for Wired4Women Awards 2026

Make sure nominations for outstanding women in SA’s tech industry are in by 8 February.

ITWeb Brainstorm is running the third annual Wired4Women Awards and requires nominations.

Think of the exceptional female tech leader, entrepreneurs, mentors and rising stars in your environment and make sure her achievements are recognised – submit nominations for the Wired4Women Awards 2026 by 8 February.

Since its launch in 2024, the Wired4Women Awards programme has become a powerful platform for recognising excellence and accelerating gender inclusion across South Africa’s ICT sector.

An initiative of the Wired4Women Forum and ITWeb Brainstorm, and supported by Telkom as lead sponsor, the awards have attracted support from the ICT community. Hundreds of nominations were previously received across 13 award categories, highlighting the depth, diversity and impact of female talent in the ICT industry.

How the nominations and selection process works

Anyone may nominate a deserving candidate via the online portal, provided the entry meets the published criteria and competition rules.

The judging panel, comprising Wired4Women Forum board members, ITWeb’s senior editors, past award winners and academics, will review all submissions and compile shortlists for each category.

Shortlisted finalists then proceed to the next phase of adjudication, which includes interviews, after which the judges select the ultimate winners.

The winners will be announced at the Wired4Women Awards Banquet on 16 April, to be held at The Four Seasons Hotel, The Westcliff.

Award categories

The Wired4Women Awards include the following 13 categories:

CIO of the Year

CISO of the Year

Tech Business Leader

Tech Entrepreneur

Tech Innovator

Tech for Good

Channel Achiever of the Year

Rising Star – Security (≤35 years)

(≤35 years) Rising Star – AI and Data Innovation (≤35 years)

and Innovation (≤35 years) Rising Star – Coding and Software Development (≤35 years)

Top Tech Student

Mentor of the Year

Trailblazing Career in ICT

Do you know a brilliant female leader or emerging talent making waves in South Africa’s tech industry? Don’t wait until it’s too late − nominate her for a chance to get the recognition she deserves.

Submit your nominations here.

Nominations close on 8 February at 23:59 SAST.