Nordson EFD Releases New 3-Axis Automated Fluid Dispensing Systems

Nordson EFD, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN) and leading precision fluid dispensing systems manufacturer is proud to announce the new GVPlus and PROX families of automated fluid dispensing products. Both robotic solutions share a focus on motion, workspace, repeatability, payload, setup, and vision technology enhancements.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240305726899/en/

The new GVPlus automated fluid dispensing solution offers improved repeatability, bigger payloads with simplified setup requirements, and superior vision capabilities. Repeatability is now best-in-class at 8 μm, improving repeatability to ±0.008 mm. Setting up the robot is easier due to a new dual mounting flange that enables a tool payload of up to 4.5 kg (10 lbs).

The GV Series offers market-leading dimensional positional accuracy and deposit placement repeatability. (Photo: Business Wire)

When paired with the working area of 400 mm x 400 mm, the GVPlus family of fluid dispensing robots offers greater versatility to configure for different types of applications. Enhancements to the CCD smart vision camera deliver high quality images even on challenging surfaces like glass, mirrors, plastics, and non-transparent clear surfaces. To ensure accuracy, EFD’s proprietary dispensing software confirms and automatically adjusts as in-process variations occur.

Like the GVPlus solutions, the new PROX automated fluid dispensing solutions provide improved motion, repeatability, vision, and larger workspace capabilities. New linear motors power the robots, offering better actuation speed, reduced maintenance needs and improved durability. PROX systems extend a best-in-class X, Y, and Z-axis repeatability of ±0.003 mm; the working area is expanded to 500 mm x 500 mm.

The vision system, a CCD smart vision camera, provides precise, high-quality images that are confirmed by EFD’s proprietary DispenseMotion™ software, which automatically adjusts as in-process variations occur. The CCD camera operates on challenging surfaces like glass, mirrors, plastics, and non-transparent clear surfaces.

“With these enhancements to Nordson EFD’s automated dispensing product line, manufacturers will benefit from higher accuracy in fluid deposit placement along with greater versatility that comes from the larger working area and stronger, more durable X, Y, Z movement of the robot tooling,” said Claude Bergeron, Product Line Manager, Automated Dispensing Systems, Nordson EFD. “These improvements will help them meet the demands for higher volume, high-quality production.”

For more information, visit Nordson EFD on the web at nordsonefd.com, LinkedIn, email at info@nordsonefd.com, or call 401.431.7000 or 800.556.3484.