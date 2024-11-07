Norway’s Scatec appoints Sub-Saharan GM

Alberto Gambacorta, Scatec general manager for Sub-Saharan Africa.

Norwegian-based renewable energy company Scatec has appointed Alberto Gambacorta as general manager for Sub-Saharan Africa.

With the appointment, the company says it is reinforcing its commitment to renewable energy development in the region.

In a statement, the renewables firm says Gambacorta brings nearly two decades of experience in the renewable energy sector, with expertise in utility-scale PV and battery energy storage systems (BESS) project development.

Having served as senior vice-president of business development at Scatec, it adds, he has been instrumental in developing the company's project portfolio in South Africa and Botswana over the past six years.

The appointment comes as Scatec is expanding its renewable energy portfolio in South Africa. Last month, the Norwegian firm partnered with local firm Mulilo Renewable Project Development, to make significant investments in BESS projects in the North West and Northern Cape provinces.

This, as SA sets its sights on adding more renewable energy sources to the national grid, which has been under pressure for many years.

South Africa’s Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Programme was launched by government in 2011, to ensure energy security by tapping into renewables.

To date, close to 9GW of renewable energy has been procured by government, of which 1.5GW is solar. The country aims to install more than 8GW of solar by 2030.

Scatec entered the South African market in 2010, and with 730MW in operation, it is one of the leading solar players in the country.

Some of its projects in SA include the Kenhardt project totalling 540MW solar and 225MW / 1 140MWh battery storage. According to Scatec, it is one of the world’s largest hybrid solar and battery storage facilities.

The 273MW Grootfontein project is under construction, and other projects are Kalkbult (75MW), Dreunberg, (75MW), Linde (40MW), Mogobe BESS (103MW storage) and Upington (258MW).

“Alberto’s appointment represents a strategic step in strengthening our presence in Sub-Saharan Africa and demonstrates our commitment to developing local expertise,” says Scatec CEO Terje Pilskog.

“His deep understanding of the Southern African energy market, combined with his proven track record in project development, makes him ideally suited to lead our operations in this key market.”

Gambacorta holds a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Universitá degli Studi di Padova and an Executive Master in Energy Management from ESCP Business School, BI Norwegian Business School and Institute Francais du Petrole.

“Southern Africa represents a crucial market for renewable energy development, and I am honoured to take on this role,” says Gambacorta. “I look forward to working with our talented team and stakeholders to accelerate the country's energy transition and deliver sustainable power solutions.”

Under Gambacorta’s leadership, Scatec says it will continue to focus on expanding its renewable energy portfolio in Southern Africa, supporting the region’s energy transition, and contributing to local economic development through sustainable power solutions.