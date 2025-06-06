Not just specs – real protection: vivo launches Y Series with industry first 7-star quality promise

7-star quality promise – 360 degree (VIVO).

As South Africans increasingly prioritise durability and value, vivo is raising the bar with a bold new offering. The company has officially launched its latest Y Series line-up – the vivo Y29, Y19s Pro, and Y04 256GB – each engineered to deliver innovation, resilience and peace of mind. The Y29 is backed by vivo’s industry-first 7-star quality promise – the most comprehensive service plan in its price segment – and is supported by leading after-sales service tailored to the needs of today’s users.

“Our mission at vivo is to blend innovation with dependability,” says Tony Shi, General Manager at vivo South Africa. “We believe that durability shouldn’t be exclusive to high-end smartphones. Our 7-star quality promise reflects our dedication to real-world protection, not just technical specs or marketing claims. It’s our way of showing that we stand by every one of these devices and every single customer.”

The 7-star quality promise – because life happens

7-star quality promise – SGS Grade (VIVO).

vivo’s industry-first 7-star quality promise is designed to give users peace of mind with robust protection and dependable performance across the Y Series range. While Y29 leads with the full suite of premium protections, the Y19s Pro and Y04 are also equipped with durability and performance features that reflect the Y Series’ design focus on reliability and user protection. When activated on or before 31 May 2026, the following benefits apply:

Military-grade damage protection – MIL-STD-810H impact resistance SGS drop resistance certification – proven durability against accidental drops Five-year battery health – designed to maintain battery performance over time Fifty-month smooth performance – engineered for long-lasting, lag-free use (Y29 only) IP64 dust and water resistance – protection against splashes and dust Protective TPU case – the Y29 includes a reinforced case, while the Y19s Pro and Y04 come with the standard TPU cover 360° accidental protection – one-time free repair of screen, back cover, camera glass and frame

365 days : Y29 and Y19s Pro

: Y29 and Y19s Pro 180 days: Y04 256GB

Meet the stars of the Y Series

vivo Y29 (8+256GB)

The flagship of the Y Series, the Y29, features a powerful yet slim 6 500mAh BlueVolt battery – the highest-capacity in its class – designed with intelligent power management and an extended lifespan. Reinforced by anti-drop armour design, a vibrant 120Hz smooth display and powered by the Snapdragon 685, it’s a smart choice for multitaskers and gamers. Covered by the full 7-star quality promise.

Y29(VIVO).

vivo Y19s Pro (6+256GB)

A perfect mix of performance and protection, the Y19s Pro features IP64 resistance, dual 300% audio booster speakers and 365 days of 360° accidental protection for immersive sound and everyday durability. With 256GB of internal storage, there’s plenty of room for apps, media and memories – all backed by vivo’s five-year battery health for long-lasting performance.

Y19s Pro(VIVO).

vivo Y04 (256GB)

The vivo Y04 is set to raise the bar in the entry-level segment with the largest storage capacity in its price range – a generous 256GB of internal storage. This makes it the ideal choice for first-time smartphone users or anyone in need of a reliable, high-capacity secondary device. Designed for everyday durability, the Y04 features IP64 dust and water resistance, a long-lasting 5 500mAh battery, and essential protection with 180 days 360° accidental appearance protection and vivo’s signature five-year battery health.

Y04(VIVO).

With the new Y Series, vivo is not just launching affordable smartphones – it’s introducing a new benchmark for performance, durability and peace of mind in this segment. Tough, dependable and backed by South Africa’s top-rated after-sales service, the Y29, Y19s Pro and Y04 256GB are built to meet the moment – and outlast it.

Pricing:

The vivo Y29 is available at a recommended retail price of R7 999. The Y19s Pro is priced at R5 999, while the Y04 is available for R2 999.