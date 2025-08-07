Now available in SA, HUAWEI Pura 80 Series delivers serious hardware for users who demand more

HUAWEI Pura 80 Series puts a one-inch sensor in your pocket.

HUAWEI is once again pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in smartphone imaging with the arrival of the HUAWEI Pura 80 Series in South Africa. Engineered for users who expect pro-level performance from their device, this flagship handset brings together high-end optics, intelligent software and an attention to detail that sets it apart in today’s crowded smartphone space.

The HUAWEI Pura 80 Series includes both the Pro and Ultra models, with the Ultra offering cinema-grade features such as a 16 EV dynamic range and the world’s first switchable dual telephoto cameras. The Pro holds its own, with an advanced 1-inch Ultra Lighting Sensor, physically adjustable aperture and Huawei's RYYB technology for professional-grade shooting in everyday scenarios.

The sensor also supports Huawei’s Super HDR capabilities, which improve clarity in backlit conditions or when shooting between light and dark areas. While the top-tier Ultra model achieves an industry-leading 16 EV dynamic range, both outperform most flagship phones in HDR performance.

At the heart of the HUAWEI Pura 80 Pro is a game-changing 1-inch Ultra Lighting Camera, the largest main sensor ever seen on a non-Ultra phone. Combined with a 10-stop variable aperture (F1.6 to F4.0) and HUAWEI’s proprietary RYYB pixel arrangement, the HUAWEI Pura 80 Pro captures significantly more light than conventional smartphone cameras. The result: exceptional clarity, contrast and control in everything from low-light portraits to fast-moving urban scenes.

Precision hardware, pro-level results

The HUAWEI Pura 80 Pro’s imaging set-up delivers hardware-driven results typically reserved for DSLR users. The camera on the HUAWEI Pura 80 Pro includes a 48MP Ultra Lighting Macro Telephoto Camera with a wide F2.1 aperture and optical image stabilisation, enabling crisp detail even at close range. A 40MP ultra-wide camera offers expansive perspective for landscape and architectural shots, while HUAWEI’s Ultra Chroma Camera, featured across the series, handles pixel-level colour calibration to maintain accurate, vivid tones across all lighting scenarios.

Unique to the HUAWEI Pura 80 Pro is a physically adjustable aperture on the main camera, enabling more creative control over light and depth of field, a feature rarely seen outside professional DSLRs. Huawei’s proprietary RYYB sensor structure brings in up to 40% more light than traditional RGGB sensors, while Super HDR technology ensures balanced exposure even in extreme lighting conditions.

Paired with AI scene recognition and Super Night Mode, the HUAWEI Pura 80 Pro delivers top-tier performance in environments where many phones fall short, from backlit subjects and mixed light settings to late-night streetscapes. Users looking for the highest-end mobile photography experience can explore the HUAWEI Pura 80 Ultra, which features Huawei’s new dual telephoto lens system and a dynamic range rated at 16 EV cinematic territory for a smartphone.

Display, durability and day-to-day power

Built around a 6.8-inch HUAWEI X-True Display, the HUAWEI Pura 80 Pro offers 1Hz-120Hz LTPO adaptive refresh rate, 1 440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming for eye comfort, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate for smooth interactions. With peak brightness of 3 000 nits, the screen remains clear and legible even in strong sunlight.

It’s also a phone you can rely on. With IP68 and IP69 ratings, it’s water- and dust-resistant, able to withstand high-pressure sprays. The second-generation Kunlun Glass offers 20x stronger drop resistance than previous models, adding another layer of confidence.

Power is handled by a 5 170mAh battery, supported by 100W HUAWEI SuperCharge and 80W Wireless SuperCharge, meaning fast top-ups whether you're plugged in or going cordless.

Intelligent inside and out

Running on EMUI 15, the HUAWEI Pura 80 Series introduces a suite of intelligent features designed to make the device feel responsive, personal and secure. AI messaging protects your privacy by hiding content from unauthorised viewers. Smart Control button with fingerprint recognition offers custom shortcuts. Gesture controls enable seamless hands-free navigation. The always-on display is now more interactive and expressive than ever.

Whether you’re a content creator, a professional on the move or simply someone who expects more from their tech, the HUAWEI Pura 80 Series has been built to exceed expectations.

Available now

The HUAWEI Pura 80 Pro is the ideal blend of professional performance and daily practicality with its 1-inch sensor, RYYB colour tech, Super HDR and a physical aperture adjustment. For users who want even more, the Ultra model adds a dynamic range rated at 16 EV and a dual telephoto lens system that adapts intelligently to zoom level, while sharing core innovations such as the Ultra Chroma Camera with its Pro sibling.

Vodacom customers can get yours for R889 over 36 months with a free HUAWEI nova Y72s plus additional gifts all valued at R9 395 and an optional Watch Fit 4 Pro add-on for R99 over 36 months. Ts and Cs apply.

MTN offers the device at R899 over 36 months with a free nova Y72s plus additional gifts, all valued at R9 395, and a Mobile Mifi on the Mobile Silver Package. Ts and Cs apply.

Telkom, pay just R879 over 36 months and receive a free nova Y72s plus additional gifts all valued at R9 395. Ts and Cs apply.

Cell C offers the device at R1 099 over 36 months with the same gift, plus additional gifts, all valued at R9 395. Ts and Cs apply.

Prefer to buy it outright? Visit the HUAWEI Online Store or HUAWEI Experience Stores and get yours for R24 999 and enjoy a complimentary HUAWEI nova Y72s plus additional gifts all valued at R9 395. Ts and Cs apply.

