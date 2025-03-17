NTT DATA and CrowdStrike Expand Partnership to Strengthen AI-Powered Cyber Resilience

NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, and CrowdStrike, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced an expanded partnership to power NTT DATA's managed cybersecurity services with the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform.

Cyberattacks are growing faster, stealthier and more sophisticated, while the cybersecurity skills gap leaves organizations vulnerable. To protect against modern threats, clients need AI-native platform technology and the benefits of a managed security solution to reduce complexity and serve as a force multiplier for security and IT teams. By combining NTT DATA’s world-class managed services with the power of the Falcon platform, clients gain the protection they need to stop breaches. Key capabilities of the partnership include:

Integrated Managed Security Services: The integration of the Falcon platform with NTT DATA's managed services provides organizations with advanced threat detection and response across their digital environments.

24/7 Proactive Threat Hunting and Incident Response: Clients gain 24/7 proactive threat hunting and incident response support from CrowdStrike and NTT DATA experts.

Global Delivery Network: Leveraging the power of CrowdStrike and NTT DATA's global ecosystems, the partnership ensures seamless cybersecurity solutions and services for clients, no matter their location.

“Cybersecurity threats continue to evolve in sophistication and scale, posing significant risks to organizations of all sizes. Through our partnership with CrowdStrike, we are strengthening our commitment to delivering superior cybersecurity solutions that enable our clients to safeguard their critical assets and operations effectively,” said Hidehiko Tanaka, Head of Technology and Innovation, NTT DATA.

“Together, NTT DATA and CrowdStrike are transforming cybersecurity for organizations of all sizes,” said Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer, CrowdStrike. “NTT DATA continues to expand its hyper growth business with CrowdStrike and we look forward to driving cybersecurity transformation with the industry’s leading AI-native platform.”

