NTT DATA appoints CEO of newly established AI Company NTT DATA AIVista, Inc.

Dr. Bratin Saha, newly appointed CEO of NTT DATA AIVista, Inc.

NTT DATA, a global leader in AI, digital business and technology services, today announced the appointment of Dr. Bratin Saha as CEO of the newly established AI Company, NTT DATA AIVista, Inc., effective Dec 1, 2025.

Saha brings deep expertise in AI, infrastructure, platforms and solutions; scaling new businesses and significant ecosystem relationships.

Prior to joining NTT DATA, he held executive positions at NVIDIA, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and most recently DigitalOcean.

At NVIDIA, Saha served as Vice President of Software Infrastructure and contributed to the advancement of high-performance computing and AI platform capabilities.

At AWS, he served as Vice President & General Manager for AI, Machine Learning and Data Infrastructure. He led the creation of one of the fastest growing businesses in AWS history and helped to build the multi-billion-dollar AI business through groundbreaking products like Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Q and Amazon Bedrock.

At DigitalOcean, he served as Chief Product and Technology Officer overseeing product strategy and execution, platform development and security. He launched multiple AI products, including agentic cloud operations and web hosting, which significantly improved product velocity and quality and contributed to an increase in market capitalization during his tenure.

NTT DATA AIVista, Inc., 100% owned by NTT DATA and headquartered in Silicon Valley, has been established to help NTT DATA and NTT group companies accelerate the launch and scaling of AI native businesses. By combining NTT DATA’s consulting and engineering capabilities with cutting-edge AI technologies and top-tier Silicon Valley talent, it will accelerate the creation of AI-native businesses and the development of optimal AI-related services for clients.

Yutaka Sasaki, President & CEO of NTT DATA Group said, “In Bratin, we have found an inspirational and fantastically well-qualified leader to help us drive the transformation of NTT DATA’s growth model for the AI era. Against the backdrop of a global acceleration in the shift to AI-driven business models, the commercialization of advanced AI technologies is a strategic imperative for NTT DATA.”

“I am deeply honored and excited to join the NTT DATA family. The next era of enterprise transformation is being powered by AI — yet true impact will be realized only when AI is paired with deep expertise in reliable, scalable technology deployment,” said Saha. “Few organizations are as well prepared to lead this next wave of AI-powered reinvention as NTT DATA, an industry leader and innovator with decades of experience in reliably delivering mission-critical, scalable systems and earning the trust of the world’s most complex enterprises.”

“I look forward to working with Bratin to position NTT DATA as the leading global AI-native services provider in the industry,” said Abhijit Dubey, President and CEO of NTT DATA, Inc.

Saha is an alumnus of Harvard Business School and holds a PhD in Computer Science from Yale University. Past accolades include being awarded the Distinguished Alumnus award from the Indian Institute of Technology.

