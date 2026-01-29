NTT Data, AWS partner for cloud and AI

Murray Campbell, MD, Cloud and Security at NTT Data MEA.

NTT Data has announced a multi-year, strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The pact will bring NTT Data’s expertise in cloud transformation, cloud-native modernisation and agentic AI with the scale and capabilities of AWS' services.

Under the agreement, NTT Data and AWS will focus on four priority areas:

AI-driven large-scale cloud transformation : Accelerating the migration and modernisation of on-premise workloads onto AWS platforms, leveraging GenAI and agentic AI, automation and data platforms.

: Accelerating the and modernisation of on-premise workloads onto AWS platforms, leveraging GenAI and agentic AI, automation and data platforms. Industry cloud solutions on AWS : Delivering industry-specific offerings across key verticals, specifically: financial services, healthcare, life sciences, public sector, manufacturing, retail and energy.

: Delivering industry-specific offerings across key verticals, specifically: financial services, healthcare, life sciences, public sector, manufacturing, retail and energy. AI and data innovation for managed services and client experiences : Operating secure, compliant cloud environments at scale, including a recent collaboration agreement to modernise contact centre solutions on Amazon Connect.

: Operating secure, compliant cloud environments at scale, including a recent collaboration agreement to modernise contact centre solutions on Amazon Connect. Digital sovereignty and regulated cloud solutions: Enabling European governments and enterprises to meet stringent data residency and operational autonomy requirements. As a launch partner for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, NTT Data will deliver sovereign-by-design cloud solutions and managed services that combine regulatory compliance with the same security, availability and performance clients expect from AWS. It is currently unclear if sovereign cloud solutions will be offered to South African customers.

According to a statement released by the companies, AWS will support NTT Data in running joint innovation programmes, certifications and client events, to help enterprises adopt AI driven cloud solutions.

NTT Data has formed a dedicated AWS Business Group, aligned with the AWS sales and delivery structure. This group includes close to 11 000 AWS-certified experts, with the objective of certifying nearly 10 000 more experts over the next three years.

See also NTT DATA showcases end-to-end agentic AI capabilities for MEA region

Abhijit Dubey, president and CEO, NTT Data, said, "Cloud and AI are central to enterprise transformation. Through our strategic collaboration agreement with AWS, we are helping clients move beyond experimentation to scale AI impactfully and responsibly."

“This collaboration will help more enterprise organisations unlock the potential of the cloud and AI to modernise their operations and accelerate innovation,” said Greg Pearson, VP, AWS Global Sales.

Murray Campbell, MD, Cloud and Security at NTT Data MEA, added: “Across Africa and the Middle East, digital transformation is accelerating and the demand for secure, compliant cloud solutions is critical. By combining AWS’s global scale with NTT Data’s local expertise in MEA, we help organisations modernise legacy systems, meet regulatory requirements and innovate confidently to unlock new growth opportunities.”

NTT Data has said it will develop multiple industry-specific, AI-driven cloud solutions on AWS to deploy in regulated and high-growth sectors.

With sandboxes and dedicated innovation labs NTT Data and AWS teams will be able to develop, test and refine these solutions before scaling them for enterprise deployment.

A full-stack suite of services, from advisory and cloud transformation to implementation and managed services, will be offered by NTT Data.

The companies add that this initiative also expands NTT Data’s Smart AI Agent Ecosystem, helping enterprises deploy and manage responsible, business-driven AI at scale.