NTT Data clocks 400Gbps peering at JINX

The 400Gbps peering marks an advancement in the broader evolution of Africa’s internet peering ecosystem. (Image generated using ChatGPT)

NTT Data claims it has become the first network operator in Africa to establish active 400Gbps peering at the Johannesburg Internet Exchange (JINX).

According to the company, JINX, established in 1996 as Africa’s first internet exchange point, remains a cornerstone of the region’s digital infrastructure, with a presence across multiple data centres in Johannesburg.

JINX is operated by the Internet Exchange Point of South Africa (INX ZA), a division of the Internet Service Providers’ Association.

As a broadband network aggregator and the operator of the NTT Data Broadband Network, the company says it plays a critical role in connecting access networks, content providers and enterprise platforms.

It notes that Africa remains one of the fastest-growing digital markets globally, driven by increasing internet penetration, expanding submarine cable capacity and the rapid adoption of digital services.

In this context, it points out that continued investment in high-performance exchange infrastructure is essential to support economic growth, innovation and digital inclusion on the continent.

The company adds that the 400Gbps peering milestone marks an advancement in NTT Data’s network capability and the broader evolution of Africa’s internet peering ecosystem.

It signals that South Africa’s internet exchange environment is operating at a level comparable to leading global markets, supporting the growing demand for high-capacity, low-latency connectivity, it says.

“Africa’s internet traffic is growing rapidly and the demand for scalable, resilient and low-latency connectivity continues to increase,” says JC Burger, director of infrastructure engineering and operations at NTT Data in South Africa.

“Establishing 400Gbps peering at JINX is a strategic investment that strengthens our ability to deliver high-performance connectivity, while supporting the long-term growth of Africa’s digital economy.”

For local businesses, the company says the upgrade delivers improved performance during peak demand periods, greater capacity to support sustained traffic growth and enhanced reliability across digital services.