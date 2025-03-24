NTT DATA Enhances Global Cybersecurity Strategy with Rubrik Partnership for Comprehensive Ransomware Protection

As ransomware attacks continue to impact organizations across all industries, there is a clear need for cyber resilience to ensure critical data and systems are protected and can be recovered quickly, while keeping businesses running. Today, NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, and Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK), a cybersecurity company, announce a global partnership for cyber resilience. As part of its expanded global strategic partnership, NTT DATA will offer advisory and consulting services, implementation and integration support, and managed services, powered by Rubrik, to prepare cybersecurity responses before, during, and after a cyber incident or ransomware attack. These offerings are designed to help customers around the world address evolving requirements for cyber resilience across on-premises, SaaS, and cloud environments.

To help customers address the dynamic threat of ransomware, the expanded NTT DATA and Rubrik partnership now includes Ransomware Protection Services. Based on zero trust guidelines, NTT DATA’s cyber recovery powered by Rubrik delivers robust ransomware remediation and helps organizations achieve business resilience against ransomware attacks, malicious insiders, and operational disruptions. This solution is now available globally.

"At NTT DATA, we recognize the critical importance of cyber resiliency in today's digital landscape. Our expanded partnership with Rubrik will significantly enhance our ability to provide robust security solutions to our clients worldwide. As cyber threats continue to evolve, it is imperative that we stay ahead by leveraging advanced technologies and strategic collaborations," said Hidehiko Tanaka, Head of Technology and Innovation, NTT DATA. "This partnership will enable us to deliver comprehensive cyber resiliency services, ensuring that our clients' data remains secure and their operations resilient against any form of cyberattack."

“As a trusted and longstanding strategic partner, Rubrik is proud to expand our collaboration with NTT DATA for cyber resilience. Together, we will empower hundreds of organizations with differentiated offerings that ensure rapid recovery from ransomware attacks and other cyber threats, no matter where their data lives,” said Ghazal Asif, VP, Global Channel and Alliances at Rubrik.

