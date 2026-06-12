NTT DATA Group Appoints Kazuhiko Nakayama as New President and Chief Executive Officer

NTT DATA Group, a global leader in AI, digital business and technology services, today announces that the Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Kazuhiko Nakayama as NTT DATA Group’s new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective June 12, 2026. Yutaka Sasaki, former President and CEO of NTT DATA Group, will assume the role of Senior Executive Vice President of NTT, Inc., effective June 18.

Serving most recently as CFO of NTT DATA Group, Nakayama brings proven leadership and a depth of expertise and experience in defining business strategy and delivering growth. He will continue to strengthen the competitive advantages of the $30+ billion business whilst accelerating it’s AI-centered growth strategy across the 70+ countries and regions in which it operates.

NTT DATA Group’s growth strategy will focus on two key areas alongside its core business operations: AI‑empowered New Value & Productivity; and Next‑Generation Infrastructure. It aims to lead in areas such as Operational AI, which supports business transformation, and Physical AI, which enables the application of AI in physical spaces such as worksites and facilities.

Nakayama began his career at NTT in 1989 and has since made significant contributions to NTT DOCOMO, NTT EAST, and NTT Communications. He was appointed to the role of CFO of NTT DATA Group in 2023. Prior to that role, Nakayama was Senior Vice President & Head of Finance and Accounting at NTT. He holds a master's degree in business administration from Harvard University, and a bachelor's degree in economics from The University of Tokyo.

Kazuhiko Nakayama, President and CEO, NTT DATA Group commented:

“Over the past three years I have had the honour of working closely with Mr Sasaki and the leadership team on a strategic course that has established NTT DATA among the top five IT services businesses globally. That experience has reinforced my conviction in the strength of our offering, the quality of our people and the size of the opportunity ahead. As I take on the responsibilities of CEO and lead the growth of the NTT DATA Group going forward, I feel a deep sense of dedication, possibility and excitement.”

Yutaka Sasaki, outgoing President and CEO, NTT DATA Group, and Senior Executive Vice President of NTT, Inc. Elect commented:

“The appointment of Mr Nakayama as President and Chief Executive Officer follows a thoughtful and carefully planned succession process. Under the leadership of Mr Nakayama, NTT DATA Group will embark on a new management structure. NTT DATA Group stands at the very core of the NTT Group and serves as its growth engine. Under Mr Nakayama’s renewed growth strategy, I look forward to seeing continued strength in performance and a commitment to achieving quality growth together as One NTT DATA.”

Further details regarding NTT DATA Group Corporation's new executive leadership team, decided by resolution of the Board of Directors on June 12, 2026, can be found here.