NTT DATA, Inc. Announces Stijn Nauwelaerts as Chief People Officer

NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, today announced that Stijn Nauwelaerts will join NTT DATA, Inc. as its Chief People Officer on 18November 2024. He will lead all aspects of the people and talent strategy in NTT DATA’s newly integrated international operating company with over 150,000 people, across more than 50 countries.

"Stijn is an exceptional leader with deep expertise in leading people and culture transformation at scale. His experience and leadership will be critical at a pivotal time for our organization, as we transform against a backdrop of a rapidly evolving technology industry and workforce of the future," said NTT DATA, Inc. President and CEO, Abhijit Dubey.

Nauwelaerts brings 30 years of global HR leadership to NTT DATA, Inc. He joins from Microsoft where he held the role of Corporate Vice President HR, leading the people and talent agenda across Microsoft’s global subsidiaries and its Customer and Partner Solutions organization. Prior to that he led HR at The Bank of New York in Brussels and started his career as Legal Counsel.

NTT DATA is a Global Top Employer where every employee’s contribution matters, whether that’s helping clients to meet their ambitions or helping to shape a better world. Nauwelaerts will lead a global team of HR professionals, dedicated to making NTT DATA, Inc. the best place to work.

"The opportunity to join Abhijit Dubey’s team at NTT DATA, Inc. at this time is extremely exciting. NTT’s mission to use technology for good resonates deeply with me, and I look forward to playing my part in creating an incredible environment for our diverse and talented colleagues across the world. For me that is a culture where people thrive, where they are energized, feel trusted, and are empowered to do meaningful work," said Nauwelaerts.

Nauwelaerts holds a Master of Law degree from the University of Leuven, Belgium and a Master of Labor Law and Social Security Law degree from Université de Liège, Belgium.