NTT DATA, Inc. Appoints Abhijit Dubey as Chief Executive Officer

NTT DATA, a global leader in business and technology services, today announces the appointment of Abhijit Dubey as Chief Executive Officer of its business outside Japan. The news follows the finalization of the merger between NTT DATA and NTT Ltd., forming a $30+ billion global powerhouse under the NTT DATA name. Previously, Dubey served as CEO of NTT Ltd.

Dubey will lead 150,000 employees worldwide as they accelerate NTT DATA’s growth and continue to responsibly innovate and deliver business and technology consulting, data and artificial intelligence, industry solutions, cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services for applications, infrastructure, and connectivity. NTT DATA has already expanded its international footprint to approximately $18 billion and has the world’s sixth largest market share in the IT services industry.

As part of NTT, a company with a rich 150-year history that invests $3.6 billion annually in R&D, NTT DATA is well positioned to help organizations tackle the challenges of today, while innovating for the future. Dubey’s technical, business and strategic acumen will help clients navigate their journey as they take advantage of rapid technological advancements and modernize their operations.

Dubey brings with him a depth of industry expertise having joined NTT in 2021 from global advisory firm McKinsey & Company where he spent more than 20 years advising many of the world’s most prestigious technology companies and leading CEOs. He was also responsible for launching and spearheading McKinsey’s global cloud computing efforts.

Commenting on his appointment, Dubey said: “I am deeply honored to lead the company at a time of major technological change. Technology must drive positive change in the world, and I believe that NTT DATA’s broad capabilities in consulting, infrastructure, AI, cloud, and cybersecurity, position us to deliver meaningful impact. I’m privileged to lead a team that is committed to clients and am excited for this next phase of growth.”

Kazuhiro Nishihata, Dubey’s predecessor in the position, said: “NTT DATA has built the world’s broadest and most comprehensive set of capabilities and industry expertise, alongside unparalleled geographic reach and a world leading team - positioning the company perfectly to help clients as they embark on transformational technology projects. I am confident that Abhijit is the right person to lead NTT DATA through its next phase and accelerate its growth globally, while continuing to foster an environment of innovation and ongoing success. I wish him all the very best for the future.”