NTT DATA Recognized as a Global Top Employer for Third Consecutive Year

NTT DATA recognized as a Global Top Employer

NTT DATA, a global leader in AI, digital business and technology services, today announces it has been certified as a Global Top Employer for 2026 by the Top Employers Institute. Recognized for the third year in a row, this prestigious honor places NTT DATA among a select group of just 17 organizations worldwide honored for consistently delivering a high-performing people strategy across its global operations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260115418660/en/

In addition to its global recognition, NTT DATA has also earned four Top Employer 2026 regional seals and 37 country and region seals across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Africa. The Global Certification is the highest level of recognition offered by the Top Employers Institute and underscores NTT DATA’s ability to align its leadership, leverage data-driven insights and apply validated best practices to drive business performance, employee engagement and growth.

The Top Employers Institute certifies organizations based on the results from its extensively researched HR Best Practices Survey followed by a thorough evaluation by a dedicated set of HR auditors. This comprehensive survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics, including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Wellbeing.

NTT DATA received outstanding results for a range of practices it has implemented consistently, many of which are not widely adopted across other organizations. These include Candidate Experience Measurement, Voice of the Employee Champions, Employee Listening Strategies and DEI initiatives. These achievements demonstrate NTT DATA’s commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace that respects every voice, listens with integrity and values both individual and collective contributions.

“Our employees are our most important asset and key to our competitive edge,” said Yutaka Sasaki, President and CEO, NTT DATA. “With approximately 200,000 employees across more than 70 countries and regions – over 75% of whom are non-Japanese – their dedication, expertise and diverse perspectives enable us to deliver significant value for our clients. Being recognized as a Global Top Employer for the third year in a row reflects the importance we place on creating a workplace where people feel respected, supported and empowered to perform at their best.”

Top Employers Institute CEO Adrian Seligman commented: “Achieving Global Top Employer status in 2026 is an extraordinary accomplishment that reflects excellence in individual countries, and crucially, sustained people practices across regions and worldwide. NTT DATA has demonstrated a rare ability to align its people strategy globally while ensuring meaningful, locally relevant experiences for employees in every certified market — a hallmark of organizations that deliver strong business performance, talent mobility, and workforce resilience. This achievement places NTT DATA among a select group of employers setting the benchmark for people strategy internationally. We are incredibly proud to continue our partnership with them as they inspire excellence across the global HR community.”

Being recognized as a Global Top Employer highlights the strength of NTT DATA’s people-first philosophy and its aspiration to be the place where people grow. Looking ahead, NTT DATA will continue to cultivate an environment where every employee can grow, take on new challenges and thrive. Through continued investment in its people and the tools they need to succeed, NTT DATA remains focused on creating value through IT services and driving sustainable, long-term growth, shaping the future together with its employees.