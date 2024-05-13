NTT DATA to Provide Digital Transformation Services for Salesforce

NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader, has been selected by Salesforce, the #1 AI CRM, to help standardize and streamline the company’s application environment.

NTT DATA will support the management and development of applications across Salesforce’s organization, including its internal instance of Salesforce. The applications span Salesforce Sales, Marketing, Service, Experience, and Commerce Clouds, MuleSoft, Heroku, Slack, and hundreds of third-party and custom apps.

“We love being the experts that the experts turn to and we’re proud of our partnership with Salesforce as a reseller and AppExchange partner. We have a 360-degree partnership that includes go-to-market and now a robust environment of internal applications,” said Aaron Millstone, Chief Growth Officer, NTT DATA North America. “Clients across all industries turn to us to modernize their application portfolios, and Salesforce selected NTT DATA due to our more than 40-year history in managed services as well as our global reach and expertise in Salesforce and MuleSoft services.”

“By consolidating managed services across the Salesforce stack, we can focus on building new capabilities and helping our customers use data and AI to achieve better insights for their users and better productivity for their employees,” said Juan Perez, Chief Information Officer, Salesforce.

NTT DATA has also recently selected Slack for its employees as its collaboration platform. Equipping them with Slack will give them a powerful tool to connect, share information, and work together more closely.

NTT DATA ranked 2nd worldwide in Application Implementation and Managed Services Providers by Market Share, Worldwide, 2022 in the Gartner® Market Share Analysis: Application Implementation and Managed Services, Worldwide, 2022 report [1].

With the acquisition of Apisero in 2022, NTT DATA expanded its Salesforce and MuleSoft digital talent ecosystem globally. For more information about NTT DATA’s application management and digital services, visit: https://us.nttdata.com/en/services/application-management

[1] Gartner, Market Share Analysis: Application Implementation and Managed Services, Worldwide, 2022, 23 June 2023. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.