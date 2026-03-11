NTT DATA Unveils NVIDIA-Powered Enterprise AI Factories to Support Secure AI Adoption and Help Clients Drive Measurable ROI

NTT DATA, a global leader in AI, digital business and technology services, announced an initiative to deliver NVIDIA-powered enterprise AI factories that drive innovation and operational excellence for organizations worldwide. NTT DATA’s new enterprise AI factories provide full-stack, domain-specific solutions that integrate data, infrastructure, workflows and governance to give organizations a repeatable and production-ready operating model for enterprise AI.

NTT DATA enterprise AI factories, powered by NVIDIA, are adaptive, intelligent and automated ecosystems designed to help clients accelerate return on investment by scaling enterprise AI efficiently and managing the full AI lifecycle end to end. The company’s new enterprise AI factories integrate the NVIDIA AI infrastructure—combining GPU-accelerated computing and high-performance networking—with NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, including NVIDIA NIM microservices, to deliver high‑throughput, low‑latency AI that can be deployed consistently across cloud, data center and edge environments. Through NTT DATA’s advanced solutions and services, this enables scalable model training, inference and enterprise AI application development.

Building on NTT DATA’s end-to-end capabilities and deep industry expertise, the NVIDIA-powered enterprise AI factories are purpose-built to meet domain-specific requirements at industry scale. This enables organizations to drive faster innovation, optimize operations, enhance knowledge management and support data-driven decision-making while reducing risk and time to value.

“Visionary enterprises are redesigning core workflows end to end with AI, and they need trusted partners working in unison to achieve transformative and measurable results,” said Abhijit Dubey, CEO, NTT DATA, Inc. “By integrating NVIDIA technologies into our enterprise AI factories, we’re giving clients a powerful, standardized and secure environment to adopt agentic AI with measurable returns from the start.”

NTT DATA Real-World Deployments Demonstrate Measurable Impact

Early adopters are demonstrating how NTT DATA is deploying NVIDIA AI infrastructure to translate advanced AI capabilities into real-world, domain-specific impact. Examples include:

Healthcare: A leading cancer-research hospital is working with NTT DATA and Dell to use NVIDIA HGX platforms for advanced radiology analysis and rapid model evaluation, supporting clinical research and diagnostic workflows.

Automotive Manufacturing: A global automotive supplier partnered with NTT DATA to accelerate smart factory modernization using GPU as a Service powered by NVIDIA AI infrastructure. This manufacturer reduced production setup time from months to days by validating workloads on bare metal and then scaling them via an AI-factory architecture.

Technology Manufacturing: A U.S.-based advanced manufacturing company is working with NTT DATA to virtually validate a next-generation battery production line using NVIDIA-accelerated simulation and 3D visualization. Modeling material flow, automation logic and production scenarios before physical deployment reduces commissioning risk, improves throughput and establishes a scalable foundation for future digital factory expansion.

NTT DATA Integrates NVIDIA NeMo and NIM Microservices

NTT DATA also has expanded NTT DATA AI solutions by integrating NVIDIA NeMo, a modular software suite for building, customizing, and managing enterprise-scale agentic AI systems on GPU-accelerated infrastructure, and NVIDIA NIM microservices, which provide prebuilt, GPU‑optimized containers with industry‑standard APIs for fast, reliable deployment of AI applications at scale.

NTT DATA offers integrated, prequalified GenAI prototypes and solutions that standardize output, minimize complexity, reduce risk, speed adoption and accelerate return. With the integration of NeMo and NIM, NTT DATA AI solutions provide a full-stack, production-ready, GPU-accelerated AI agent platform.

“Organizations worldwide are moving from isolated model adoption to intelligent AI solutions and platforms, often complementing GenAI with agents that reason, act and adapt within enterprise systems,” said Yutaka Sasaki, President and CEO, NTT DATA Group. “Embedding NVIDIA technologies into our platforms accelerates innovation while giving clients the performance, control and compliance they require.”

“Enterprises are now seeking robust, scalable platforms that can successfully transition their AI initiatives from pilot projects to full-scale production,” said John Fanelli, Vice President, Enterprise Software, NVIDIA. “NTT DATA’s AI factory offerings, built on the NVIDIA full-stack platform, provide clients with the domain-specific solutions needed to confidently achieve production-grade enterprise AI at scale.”

NTT DATA Builds on Longstanding Foundation of Innovation with NVIDIA Technology

NTT DATA is the only global IT services provider that is active across NVIDIA’s Solution Provider, Cloud Partner and Global System Integrator Partner Network tracks. This broad and deep expertise enables NTT DATA to deliver unique full-stack services, from advisory to deployment and operations.

Learn more about NVIDIA-powered innovations from NTT DATA here. Learn more about NTT DATA’s full-stack services and solutions at nttdata.com.