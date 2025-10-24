Number portability finally comes of age for SA businesses

Evan Damon, Wholesale Channel Manager at Wanatel.

For many years, number portability in South Africa has been more theory than practice. Businesses, particularly those using non-geographic ranges such as 0800, 086 and 087 numbers, often felt locked into their incumbent providers. The complexity of porting, the lack of co-ordination across networks and the risk of service disruption discouraged companies from making a change. Even when pricing or service quality slipped, the potential hassle of moving usually outweighed the benefits.

That picture is starting to change. With the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) pushing forward on number portability regulations and the introduction of central ordering systems, businesses are entering a new era of freedom of choice. Porting is becoming less cumbersome, and enterprises are beginning to realise that their numbers no longer tie them to a single operator.

Why portability matters now

Telephone numbers remain one of the most enduring contact points for customers, partners and suppliers. Losing or changing a business number can damage brand equity, disrupt inbound sales and frustrate clients. For years, this gave operators an advantage. Companies preferred to put up with weak service rather than risk a messy migration.

“With the new frameworks in place, number portability is no longer just a compliance checkbox. It is becoming a genuine business advantage,” says Evan Damon, Wholesale Channel Manager at Wanatel. “The ability to keep your number while changing providers puts control back in the hands of the customer. That’s good for competition and, ultimately, good for service quality.”

The hidden value of choice

For enterprises, portability is more than a technical process. It is a business enabler. Moving an 0800 service line to a more innovative provider could mean improved uptime, enhanced call analytics or better integration into cloud contact centre platforms. For SMEs, the chance to port a long-standing 087 number to a VOIP specialist can unlock cost savings and collaboration features without the risk of confusing customers with new details.

Resellers and ISPs also gain an advantage. The barrier to winning new business is lower when a prospective client knows they can keep their established numbers while upgrading to a next-generation voice solution.

“Resellers and system integrators are in a stronger position now,” Damon notes. “They can compete on the value they add, whether that’s fraud prevention, call quality or integration into collaboration platforms, instead of being blocked by the hassle of a number change.”

Removing friction from the process

Although the regulatory framework is in place, many businesses still see number porting as complicated or risky. This perception can be tackled through a managed, step-by-step approach. A “porting concierge” model, where the provider oversees the migration, tests cut-over windows and guarantees minimal downtime, can turn porting into a selling point.

“The reality is that most businesses don’t want to think about technicalities,” Damon explains. “They want reassurance that when the switch happens, their phones will still ring, their call centre will keep running and their customers won’t notice any difference. That’s where providers like Wanatel can step in and make the process easier.”

Looking ahead

Number portability may not grab headlines like 5G or fibre, but its business impact is significant. By breaking the lock-in effect, it forces providers to compete on service, innovation and pricing. For South African businesses, it represents the ability to align their communications strategy with business goals rather than being dictated by legacy constraints.

“As more companies take advantage of portability, we’ll see a healthier and more competitive telecoms market,” Damon concludes. “The winners will be the providers who combine technical expertise with customer-focused support, showing that portability is not only possible but painless.”