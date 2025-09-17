Nutanix named a leader in 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed Hybrid Infrastructure

Lee Caswell, SVP, Product & Solutions Marketing at Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), which positions itself as a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, has announced it has been recognised as a leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed Hybrid Infrastructure. The recognition marks Nutanix’s third time in this Magic Quadrant and its second time as a leader.

Lee Caswell, SVP, Product & Solutions Marketing at Nutanix, said: “We feel our positioning on both vision and execution in this year’s Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed Hybrid Infrastructure is a direct reflection of our relentless focus on innovation and customer success.”

The Nutanix Cloud Platform (NCP) solution enables organisations to run applications and manage data anywhere, including through an expanded public cloud presence supporting Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and, most recently, the public preview of Google Cloud. It also supports external storage and Kubernetes and enables customers to deploy AI.

Organisations worldwide, including across the financial services, healthcare, public, manufacturing and retail sectors, are using NCP.

California-based First Foundation Bank is an NCP customer and uses the platform to enable a hybrid environment for disaster recovery of its virtual desktop infrastructure. Adrian S Darmawan, EVP and CTO at the bank said: “The most valued feature of NCP is its scalability. If there is a disaster, more machines can be spun up quickly.

“With NCP, our capex is also lower since it is elastic, and we can turn on our disaster recovery solution during tests or when it is actually needed. We also benefit from licence portability because no matter where our machines or servers are located, we are able to license the compute and storage.”

Source: Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed Hybrid Infrastructure, Julia Palmer, Jeffrey Hewitt, Dennis Smith, Tony Harvey, Elaine Zhang, 8 September 2025.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and/or its affiliates in the US and internationally, and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.