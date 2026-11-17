Christian Turcati, Vice-President, Pre-Sales Systems Engineering, EMEA at Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), which positions itself as a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced the promotion of Christian Turcati to Vice-President, Pre-Sales Systems Engineering, EMEA. In this expanded leadership role, Turcati will lead the technical strategy and customer engagement capabilities of Nutanix’s pre-sales organisation across the entire region.

Over an 11-year tenure at Nutanix, Turcati has established a strong track record of success. Most recently leading the EMEA South Systems Engineering organisation, he has been instrumental in driving sustained business growth, building high-performing technical teams and developing future technical leaders. His appointment recognises his contribution and dedication to customer innovation, talent development and business growth across the region.

“Christian made a significant contribution to our business across EMEA, working closely with customers to design and deliver the solutions they need to modernise their infrastructure,” said Ajay Aggarwal, SVP, Global Solution Sales at Nutanix. “He possesses a combination of deep technical expertise and sharp business acumen and understands the complex challenges our customers face as they transition to simpler, more flexible operating models. While at Nutanix, he has built exceptional systems engineering teams and earned the respect of his colleagues, customers and partners, and I am thrilled to see him step into this critical regional leadership role.”

In his new position, Turcati’s primary goal is to make Nutanix's technical expertise a competitive advantage. His vision centres on empowering enterprise customers to seamlessly navigate the complexities of hybrid multicloud environments, modernise mission-critical applications and confidently adopt emerging technologies.

To achieve this, Turcati will focus on scaling the region's technical readiness, fostering a culture of continuous innovation and strengthening relationships between Nutanix, its partner ecosystem and its customers.

“Enterprises today are making significant technology changes while navigating increasingly complex hybrid architectures. They require more than just technology providers; they need trusted technical advisors who can bridge the gap between business challenges and architectural realities,” said Turcati. “In the 11 years I have been with Nutanix, I've seen first-hand what our teams can achieve, and my vision for my new role is to build a formidable, customer-centric systems engineering organisation. We have exceptional talent in EMEA, and my priority is to provide them with the strategic leadership, development opportunities and resources they need to drive value for our customers and partners.”