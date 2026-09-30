Nutanix recognised as a leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed Hybrid Infrastructure

News summary

Nutanix is recognised as a leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed Hybrid Infrastructure.

Nutanix is recognised for its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

Why it matters

Enterprise infrastructure is becoming more distributed as organisations balance AI adoption, hybrid cloud expansion, sovereignty requirements and the need to keep existing applications running efficiently and securely across a growing mix of environments.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX), which positions itself as a hybrid cloud leader and AI platform company, has announced it has been recognised as a leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed Hybrid Infrastructure.

Thomas Cornely, Executive Vice-President of Product Management, Nutanix.

Nutanix Cloud Platform (NCP) gives organisations a unified platform to run and manage AI workloads, applications and data across on-premises, cloud and edge environments, while maintaining flexibility in how and where they deploy infrastructure.

Over the past year, Nutanix has expanded NCP with new capabilities for agentic AI, advanced its Kubernetes capabilities with the introduction of NKP Metal, broadened support for external storage and server infrastructure, expanded deployment options for sovereign and regulated environments, and added a slew of new capabilities in a recent release.

“Organisations are rethinking their infrastructure strategies as hybrid cloud environments become more complex and new requirements around AI, application modernisation and sovereignty emerge,” said Thomas Cornely, Executive Vice-President of Product Management, Nutanix. “We believe our recognition as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed Hybrid Infrastructure reflects the continued evolution of the Nutanix Cloud Platform, giving customers a consistent cloud operating model with the flexibility and control to run AI workloads, applications and data across the environments that best meet their needs.”

Nutanix continues to expand NCP to give customers greater flexibility and control in how they deploy, protect and manage applications and data across distributed hybrid environments. Nutanix Cloud Clusters (NC2) is available across AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure, with additional deployment options across sovereign cloud and service provider environments, giving customers more choice in where they run and manage workloads while maintaining a consistent operating model. Combined with flexible licensing and deployment options, these capabilities give customers greater choice in how they adopt and expand NCP across environments while maintaining operational simplicity and consistency.

Nutanix has also expanded infrastructure flexibility to support customer choice and maximise hardware re-use, with broad support for enterprise servers as well as expanded support for external storage, including general availability for Dell PowerStore, new updates for Everpure FlashArray and Dell PowerFlex, and limited availability for NetApp ONTAP.

Nutanix continues to build on its abilities in virtualisation while expanding support for cloud-native applications through a dual-native architecture that brings virtual machines and containers together under a consistent operating model. Additional innovations include the introduction of NKP Metal, which will extend the Nutanix operating model to bare-metal Kubernetes environments. The NKP Metal deployment option is available for early access by NKP PRO and NKP ULT licence users now, and is expected to become generally available in the second half of 2026.

Nutanix further strengthened its platform with new agentic AI capabilities for model governance, security and agent-driven operations. Nutanix also recently announced a strategic neocloud partnership with ChronoScale to extend its platform capabilities into accelerated compute and AI services.

Together, these advancements continue to broaden the range of workloads and environments NCP can support, from traditional enterprise applications to cloud native and AI workloads, while giving customers a consistent way to operate across them.

Nutanix customer commentary

“As a cyber security managed service provider delivering industrial data centre (IDC) management to our customers, I appreciate that our partnership with Nutanix allows us to co-innovate and deploy Nutanix Cloud Platform in operational technology environments. These IDCs support critical production operations across both discrete and process industries, from hosting manufacturing software applications that help food and beverage companies run production or creating the infrastructure that enables energy or refining operations. With the adoption of containers in manufacturing and the rise of AI workloads, we’re excited to explore the Nutanix Kubernetes Platform in our latest IDC platform to support customers running containerised applications.” – Ashley Reyes, Sr Global Product Manager, Infrastructure Managed Services, Rockwell Automation

Gartner, Inc, Magic Quadrant for Distributed Hybrid Infrastructure, Julia Palmer, Daniel Bowers, Adrian Wong, Elaine Zhang, 7 September 2026

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