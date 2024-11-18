Oak Ridge National Laboratory Adds IQM Resonance Quantum Cloud Service to Its Quantum Computing User Program

QM Resonance (Photo: Business Wire)

IQM Quantum Computers (IQM), a global leader in designing, building, and selling superconducting quantum computers, today announced that its quantum cloud service ‘IQM Resonance’ will be available to Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), the largest U.S. Department of Energy science and energy laboratory, for accelerating research.

Through ORNL’s Quantum Computing User Program, end-users such as academic institutions, researchers, scientists, and developers will access IQM Crystal, a high-fidelity quantum processing unit with square-lattice, and IQM Star, a unique star topology with a central resonator, to explore computational research applications.

QCUP, which facilitates access for more than 400 users worldwide, seeks to support the growth of quantum information science ecosystems and provide a broad spectrum of user access to the best available quantum computing systems.

This announcement underscores both organizations’ commitment to push the boundaries of computational capabilities and advancing scientific research, marking the beginning of offering a quantum cloud service to QCUP end-users long term.

IQM’s quantum computers have demonstrated the advantages of enabling one of the highest levels of connectivity in order to run quantum algorithms with improved accuracy. In addition, the long-range high-connectivity architecture of IQM Star QPU promises more efficient quantum error correction codes compared to standard implementations.

“By providing ORNL direct access to our systems, we are aiding their mission to deliver high-performance superconducting quantum computers for tackling significant challenges,” said IQM’s Co-CEO, Mikko Välimäki. “This also positions us within the US quantum ecosystem, showcasing our commitment to advancing quantum technology on a global scale.”

“Our Quantum Computing User Program is dedicated to exploring new frontiers of quantum research,” said Travis Humble, Director of the Quantum Science Center at ORNL. “By granting researchers access to leading-edge technology, we're enabling them to pioneer new approaches to tackling complex scientific questions."