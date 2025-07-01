Obsidian Systems to illuminate edge, resilience at SUSE Summit Johannesburg 2025

Suse summit.

Obsidian Systems and Penguin Solutions are proud to be Gold Sponsors and exhibitors at the SUSE Summit Johannesburg 2025, taking place on 16 July at Focus Rooms in Sandton. The company will showcase game-changing edge computing platforms and infrastructure resilience tools that complement SUSE’s enterprise-grade ecosystem.

SUSE Summit Johannesburg is the annual gathering of open source innovators in South Africa, bringing together customers, partners and technology leaders to explore how open source advances address enterprise IT challenges. This year, Obsidian will put the spotlight on Stratus ztC Edge, a hardened, zero-touch edge infrastructure platform that delivers 99.999% availability, automatic failover and seamless local deployments.

At its booth, Obsidian will offer live demos of:

Stratus ztC Edge: Self-protecting and self-monitoring hardware that keeps critical systems online – no expert needed.

SUSE Multi Linux Manager manages the endpoints no matter what Linux OS it runs.

On-premises/edge consolidation: How Stratus supports application layer and workload management, keeping operations local, fast and resilient – even during power or connectivity disruptions.

This hands-on demo illustrates edge computing in action, delivering robust local processing, minimal latency and enterprise-level trust made effortless.

Attendees will be able to chat with Obsidian Systems' solution architect experts at the event, including CEO Muggie van Staden.

“South African organisations cannot afford downtime, not at retail, petrol forecourts, hospitals or bank branches. Stratus ztC Edge ensures systems stay up, people stay working and communities stay supported,” says Van Staden.

Technical product leads and consultants will also be on-site to dive into the architecture, fault-tolerant design and SUSE-friendly integrations that make this solution enterprise-ready.

With enterprise IT facing growing pressure, from hybrid deployment complexity to latency-sensitive applications, edge resilience matters now more than ever. Obsidian’s experts will be on hand to discuss: