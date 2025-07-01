Obsidian Systems to illuminate edge, resilience at SUSE Summit Johannesburg 2025

Obsidian Systems and Penguin Solutions are proud to be Gold Sponsors and exhibitors at the SUSE Summit Johannesburg 2025, taking place on 16 July at Focus Rooms in Sandton. The company will showcase game-changing edge computing platforms and infrastructure resilience tools that complement SUSE’s enterprise-grade ecosystem.
SUSE Summit Johannesburg is the annual gathering of open source innovators in South Africa, bringing together customers, partners and technology leaders to explore how open source advances address enterprise IT challenges. This year, Obsidian will put the spotlight on Stratus ztC Edge, a hardened, zero-touch edge infrastructure platform that delivers 99.999% availability, automatic failover and seamless local deployments.
At its booth, Obsidian will offer live demos of:
- Stratus ztC Edge: Self-protecting and self-monitoring hardware that keeps critical systems online – no expert needed.
- SUSE Multi Linux Manager manages the endpoints no matter what Linux OS it runs.
- On-premises/edge consolidation: How Stratus supports application layer and workload management, keeping operations local, fast and resilient – even during power or connectivity disruptions.
This hands-on demo illustrates edge computing in action, delivering robust local processing, minimal latency and enterprise-level trust made effortless.
Attendees will be able to chat with Obsidian Systems' solution architect experts at the event, including CEO Muggie van Staden.
“South African organisations cannot afford downtime, not at retail, petrol forecourts, hospitals or bank branches. Stratus ztC Edge ensures systems stay up, people stay working and communities stay supported,” says Van Staden.
Technical product leads and consultants will also be on-site to dive into the architecture, fault-tolerant design and SUSE-friendly integrations that make this solution enterprise-ready.
With enterprise IT facing growing pressure, from hybrid deployment complexity to latency-sensitive applications, edge resilience matters now more than ever. Obsidian’s experts will be on hand to discuss:
- Why local data processing (edge computing) matters: Increased reliability, reduced latency and bandwidth savings.
- How Stratus ztC Edge handles power outages, connectivity loss or human error without missing a beat.
- How existing Linux deployments can integrate with secure, remote managed solutions – maximising uptime and control.
Obsidian Systems
Obsidian Systems is an established supplier of Open Source software solutions. The company was started in 1995 as a modest services provider targeting businesses and organisations looking to integrate and leverage off Linux infrastructure.
Subsequently, the organisation has expanded by partnering with Autumn Leaf and RadixTrie.
The expansion of skills has seen the establishment of a formidable team finding ‘smarter’ ways to align our expertise for Enterprise Open Source solutions for you. This includes retail and subscription services; support and observability for managed services; consulting, architecting and software services across hybrid IT models for your business.
Obsidian Systems and its subsidiaries, Autumn Leaf, and RadixTrie strive to bring three legs to the South African market: the first being vendor-certified products; the second being local skills providing consulting, development, support and training; and the third being innovative offerings built on the latest open technology. With these three elements, any organisation can trust the enterprise open-source solution provided.
Obsidian Systems is a Level 1 Broad-Based Black Economic Empowered supplier of open-source software solutions in South Africa. We help teams to get their code to the best platforms and the correct data.
Telephone: 0860 4 LINUX (0860 4 54689) Telephone (International): +27 11 795 0200 | Physical Address: Unit 5 Randridge Office Park, Ateljee Street, Randpark Ridge 2154, South Africa | Postal Address: P.O. Box 4938, Cresta, 2118, South Africa