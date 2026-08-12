Old Mutual’s tech hub builds talent pipeline from KZN

Old Mutual’s Durban Capability Hub marks three years.

Insurer Old Mutual plans to deepen strategic partnerships and expand talent pipeline development through its Durban Capability Hub in KwaZulu-Natal.

This comes as the Old Mutual hub marks three years since it was established, as part of attracting, developing and retaining scarce technology, digital , data and specialist skills.

According to Old Mutual, the hub helps students, graduates and young people gain practical experience, build in-demand skills and access career pathways in technology-related fields.

This has been achieved through partnerships with the Durban University of Technology, the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Eduvos, WeThinkCode, Innovate Durban, TAFTA and other organisations.

“When we started the Durban Capability Hub, we wanted to prove that world-class technology and transformation capability could be built from KwaZulu-Natal,” says Dhesen Ramsamy, chief technology and data officer at Old Mutual.

“Three years later, the hub has shown what is possible when local talent is given the platform, support and exposure to solve meaningful business challenges.”

The company notes the hub has also strengthened its access to critical skills, supported key business initiatives and helped build internal capability in areas that are important to the future of work.

Through skills development, certification programmes and the deployment of specialist talent into key initiatives, the hub has contributed to Old Mutual’s strategic priorities, while creating opportunities for individuals and communities, it states.

“The Durban Capability Hub has played an important role in my own growth, from senior engineer to lead, and now senior solutions architect,” comments Old Mutual’s Sakhile Masoka.

“What makes this journey even more meaningful is seeing others grow in the same environment, building their skills, expanding their responsibilities and stepping into careers they can be proud of. The hub gives people the opportunity to contribute to real business challenges, while developing the capability, confidence and leadership.”

Old Mutual adds that the hub sits at the centre of a growing provincial innovation and talent ecosystem.