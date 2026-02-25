OLX Launches Agentic AI Products to Transform Property Search and Car Sales at CLAIM AI in Lisbon

OLX Group, the largest and fastest growing platform for vertical transactions in Europe and South Africa, today unveiled two new Agentic AI-powered products at CLAIM AI, its invite-only Lisbon conference for marketplace innovators. Launching in key OLX markets, CompassGPT introduces a conversational assistant to real estate search, while AutoIQ provides dealers with automotive intelligence, powering dealership performance and providing smarter sales tools, making OLX the only classifieds platform with Agents supporting both the demand and supply sides of digital marketplaces.

"At OLX, we are not waiting for the future of AI – we are creating it. Our AI-first infrastructure, built since 2018 and combined with our proprietary data loop, allows us to deliver industry-defining agentic AI solutions that generic models simply cannot match,” said Christian Gisy, CEO of OLX. “CompassGPT and AutoIQ demonstrate how we're turning vision into measurable value for real estate agents, dealers and buyers - and this is just the beginning of our journey to lead the vertical transaction marketplace of tomorrow.”

After more than eight years of experimenting with and implementing AI, with over $200 million invested in AI capabilities, including $30 million this fiscal year alone, these launches mark a major milestone in OLX’s industry leadership in AI-driven innovation. By embedding AI directly into its platforms, OLX is setting a new benchmark for marketplace technology and user experience, making buying and selling simpler, faster, and more personal for millions of users.

CompassGPT: Redefining property search through conversation

CompassGPT is a conversational AI-powered GPT for property search, built in partnership with OpenAI. First available for OLX’s Imovirtual real estate portal in Portugal, users can open ChatGPT, navigate to Apps and then click on Imovirtual to access the feature. After the app is running within ChatGPT, it can be used continuously by tagging @imovirtual inside the chat.

Instead of relying on limited search filters, buyers describe what they want in their own words. CompassGPT asks questions about budget, location, and preferences, then provides a tailored shortlist of properties with clear summaries, pros and cons, and suggested trade-offs when inventory is limited. It also provides actionable next steps, including connecting seekers to sellers and contacting agents. It leverages selected proprietary OLX data to assess key questions like resale value and appreciation potential. The core user journey, the carousel of presented properties and the data used to provide the verticalised experience remain with OLX. The GPT-powered assistant learns from each conversation and helps buyers move quickly from search to viewing.

"Property search has always been about filters and endless scrolling," said Tim Davis, Chief Product, Marketing, Data & Technology Officer, OLX. "CompassGPT flips that model to make it intuitive and personal, tailoring property search to the individual buyer's wants and needs."

AutoIQ: Automotive Intelligence for car dealers

AutoIQ is the automotive intelligence operating system designed to drive smarter dealership decisions and simplify operations. It acts as a 24/7 analyst and consultant for car dealers and has been rolled out to all customers in Poland through OLX’s Otomoto dealer platform. The Agentic AI-powered product enables dealers to create listings more quickly, manage all their leads in one place, and receive recommendations on when to follow up or adjust pricing. Early deployment results with AutoIQ are demonstrating significant measurable time savings on repetitive tasks for professional sellers. Dealers using the platform are now publishing listings up to 36% faster, and initial data shows a 12% increase in dealer responsiveness. Weekly dealer engagement currently stands at 21% and is increasing rapidly.

"Managing inventory, fielding calls, and tracking leads used to mean dealers were constantly multitasking," added Davis. "AutoIQ removes the friction from daily operations, so dealers can focus on what matters most, connecting with customers and doing what they do best: closing deals."

Key features include pricing recommendations and dealer insights, instant inventory summaries, AI-generated listing descriptions that retain each dealer’s unique tone of voice, and a centralised lead dashboard. Creative tools also transform videos into listings, convert ads into short-form content, and turn ordinary listings into engaging visual experiences.

CLAIM AI: Moving AI from potential to practice

Both products were unveiled at CLAIM AI, OLX's industry-leading AI Summit, redefining the role of AI in modern vertical marketplaces. Taking place in Lisbon on 25-26 February 2026, this exclusive event brings together product leaders, technologists, and executives to move beyond the hype and share how technological advancements in AI are driving real impact across operating models, user experience, productivity, and cross-sector collaboration.