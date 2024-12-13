One Eighty South Africa aces WiFi for Nedbank Golf Challenge

Quiet before the swing. The course is set, the stage is ready – now, it's time for the game to begin. (Image: Supplied)

Network specialist One Eighty South Africa, in partnership with DP World and Sun International, implemented cutting-edge networking infrastructure for this year’s Nedbank Golf Challenge, helping elevate the event’s technological capabilities and offer a far superior experience compared to previous years.

The new network enabled enhanced WiFi coverage for the thousands of spectators, real-time updates for attendees and improved communication channels for event organisers, media and participants. The network solution was seamlessly integrated into the overall resort experience, from VIP areas to public spaces and hospitality suites.

Jesse Machill, sales director of One Eighty South Africa, says the Nedbank Golf Challenge is part of the DP World Tour, and as such, needed to deliver the world-class services and experiences expected of such a high profile event.

“The Gary Player Country Club and the surrounding Sun City resort complex also have specific requirements when it comes to connectivity. Large crowds, high-profile guests, and significant media attention all demand an infrastructure that not only performs but is also highly scalable and secure,” Machill says.

Behind every success is a dedicated team making it all happen. Meet some the faces that powered NGC 2024. (Image: Supplied)

The technology stack – using HPE Aruba and Fortinet technology – was selected to meet the high demands for reliable connectivity, data security and performance. The implementation covered the data centre owned and maintained by Sun International and the local Sun City staff complement, where the heart of the network was built. One Eighty South Africa implemented a LAN, including next-generation firewalls, HPE Aruba gateways and enterprise grade core switching designed to connect through to every important hub on the golf course. This included strategic hub points, whereby additional WiFi coverage would be delivered off the back of a newly deployed access layer.

With access points (APs) installed strategically across the course and in high-density areas, One Eighty South Africa also implemented mesh networking technology in certain areas where cabling or fibre backhaul was challenging. This allowed wireless APs to communicate with each other to extend coverage without requiring additional wiring. It also provided a robust self-healing network where traffic could be rerouted if one link failed, maintaining uninterrupted coverage.

Machill elaborates: “A strong mix of over 25 switches and over 100 access points was used, especially in terms of the technology housed within each of these APs. The implementation catered for a number of use cases, where critical areas were identified as requiring particularly robust technology and networking choices. These included the high-density VIP marquees, the grandstands, the back office and areas generating revenue via POS terminals and in-tournament sales.”

Bringing seamless connectivity to the great outdoors. With Aruba’s outdoor access point, you’re never out of reach – even in the most remote spots. (Image: Supplied)

Cloud management tools allowed for automated configuration of access points, ensuring that any changes in the network could be quickly implemented and monitored remotely.

Proactive monitoring was critical to ensure that network issues were detected early and resolved before they impacted the user experience. Using cloud-based network management tools, One Eighty South Africa had real-time visibility into the performance of every access point, device and network segment

Despite challenges such as working in a 37-degree heatwave, wind and dust, as well as interference from natural obstacles across significant distances, and the presence of thousands of spectators, the collaboration led to the successful deployment of a future-proof, high-speed network that meets both current and future needs.

Machill says: “The sheer nature of this event, in the way it is built up and broken down, demanded a very agile framework and way of thinking. The constant changes in designs and layouts meant our team had to move as quickly as the event organisers shifted. The Nedbank Golf Challenge was a highly successful deployment, but like any complex, large-scale event, it provided valuable lessons. By focusing on early planning, scalability, continuous testing, real-time monitoring and improved co-ordination, we can continue to refine our processes and provide even more reliable, high-performing networks for future high-profile events.”