One platform, every identity: Unifying Okta Customer Identity with Okta Workforce Identity

In today’s digital world, identity is more than a login, it’s the front door to your customer experience. And as technology continues to evolve, so do the risks and the expectations tied to identity. A staggering 80% of data breaches now stem from attacks on identity. At the same time, 73% of customers expect more personalised and intuitive digital experiences.

Organisations need a solution that can help them prioritise security without compromising the user experience. To that end, Okta is excited to highlight Okta Customer Identity. Built on the same platform as Okta Workforce Identity, it is a low-code, high-security identity solution that empowers IT and security teams to implement seamless and secure digital experiences for their customer base.

Where identity and security for customers meet

Finding a solution that balances identity and security is a crucial first step to meeting organisational goals and customer expectations. This can be accomplished by implementing an identity security fabric, an identity security architecture that supports all identity use cases while being fully orchestrated and fully integrated.

With the Okta Platform, composed of Okta Workforce Identity and Okta Customer Identity, the identity security fabric comes to life. It is built with this architecture in mind so that Okta's customers have the confidence that their ecosystem of products is working together to reduce risk, while they focus on providing top-tier digital experiences for their own employees, customers and partners.

Drive growth with Okta Customer Identity

Okta Customer Identity empowers Okta's customers to drive growth for their organisation while securing all stages of authentication. With Okta’s identity security fabric approach, customers can:

Modernise customer portals with passwordless experiences for customers while implementing scalable security measures like dynamic authentication for risky logins, adding a layer of protection only when needed.

with passwordless experiences for customers while implementing scalable security measures like dynamic authentication for risky logins, adding a layer of protection only when needed. Enable external collaborators with secure, automated provisioning and enforceable MFA policies.

with secure, automated provisioning and enforceable MFA policies. Empower delegated admin s in decentralised orgs and let regional teams manage users while IT stays in control.

s in decentralised orgs and let regional teams manage users while IT stays in control. Streamline operations and cut costs by using the same platform as Okta Workforce Identity.

Benefits of Okta Customer Identity

With Okta Customer Identity, your organisation can gain:

Improved security posture by leveraging intelligent threat detection and real-time security analytics to detect and prevent security breaches.

by leveraging intelligent threat detection and real-time security analytics to detect and prevent security breaches. Compliance with industry standards like FedRAMP, GDPR and CCPA.

like FedRAMP, GDPR and CCPA. Tailored customer experiences and improved customer retention through frictionless logins and personalised authentication flows.

and improved customer retention through frictionless logins and personalised authentication flows. Optimised operational procedures through its low-code deployment and extensive ecosystem of over 8 000 preconfigured integrations.

through its low-code deployment and extensive ecosystem of over 8 000 preconfigured integrations. A unified platform that provides an easy and efficient way for IT and security teams to manage all of their identities from one location.

