One80 internship programme helps youth kickstart careers

One80 has launched a new internship and mentorship programme designed to give young people something that’s often missing from the “entry-level” job hunt: real experience in a real working environment.

The programme places interns inside One80’s day-to-day operations, where they can learn how work moves, from planning and teamwork to professional communication and accountability. Instead of learning in theory, participants gain exposure to practical tasks, real timelines and the standards expected in a professional technology environment.

Turning potential into professional readiness

Many graduates and young job seekers face the same catch 22: roles require experience, but experience requires a role. One80’s internship and mentorship initiative is built to break that loop by creating an onramp into the working world.

Interns don’t just observe from the sidelines. They get the opportunity to contribute, learn processes and understand what “professionalism” looks like in practice, including how to collaborate in a team, manage responsibilities and communicate clearly in a workplace setting. That kind of experience becomes a career asset, helping candidates enter the market with more confidence, stronger skills and a better understanding of the sector.

Learning from an experienced team

A key part of the programme is mentorship. Interns are supported by an experienced One80 team, creating a learning environment where questions are welcome, feedback is continuous and growth is intentional. Think of it like moving from a map to a guided walk: you still have to take the steps, but you’re not doing it alone.

Mentorship helps interns build both technical understanding and workplace maturity. Over time, they learn how to approach problems, how to work through challenges and how to improve through structured guidance, not just trial and error.

Building experience that matters

What makes a workplace programme valuable is the relevance of the experience. One80’s internship and mentorship programme focuses on helping youth gain sector-aligned exposure and professional working habits that translate into employability.

By the end of the programme, participants should be better prepared to step into the working market with:

Practical experience in a real business environment.

Exposure to professional standards and expectations.

Improved confidence, communication and collaboration skills.

Mentorship and insight from an experienced team.

A stronger foundation for career growth in the IT sector.

This is more than a CV boost. It’s a chance to learn how to show up, contribute and grow in the world of work.

How to apply

One80 is opening the opportunity to additional candidates who are interested in joining the internship and mentorship programme.

To apply or express interest, e-mail: kickstartmycareer@one80.group.

If you’re ready to gain real-world experience, learn from a team that’s actively working in the field and enter the job market with a stronger professional foundation, this is your invitation to step forward.

