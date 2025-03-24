ONERugged and Rugged SA bring leading rugged tech to Africa

ONERugged enters the South African market.

Rugged SA is thrilled to announce that ONERugged, which positions itself as a global leader in rugged technology, has officially entered the South African market, partnering with Rugged SA as its preferred distributor across the African continent.

The partnership marks ONERugged’s official entry into the South African and African markets, offering world-leading rugged technology that can withstand the harshest environments, from rugged tablets, laptops and industrial panel PCs to a new consumer line offering additional rugged phones and tablets to South Africans.

Rugged SA says: “From the bustling construction sites of Johannesburg to the remote mining operations of the Northern Cape, reliable, durable tech is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. ONERugged recognises the critical requirements of modern industrial environments and builds technology to digitise operations in any conditions.”

ONERugged’s product line is designed to meet specific needs, encompassing features such as sunlight-readable displays that ensure clarity in bright conditions, glove-friendly touch screens and integrated bar code/RFID scanners that streamline data management.

For those seeking a truly heavy-duty device, ONERugged offers solutions built to withstand rigorous use.

Introducing the ONERugged M10A i5 and i7 rugged tablets

Rugged SA highlights the M10A devices as a particularly reliable and versatile option.

Equipped with long-lasting, hot-swappable batteries, expansive 10-inch displays and robust MIL-STD certifications, ONERugged tablets are engineered to power through the most demanding shifts. Backed by a comprehensive 36-month warranty, ONERugged devices assure enduring performance and durability.

ONERugged M10A models differ primarily in processing power: the Intel Core i5 variant offers robust performance for standard industrial tasks, while the i7 model delivers significantly higher processing speeds for demanding applications like complex data analysis and resource-intensive software. Both share the same rugged design, sunlight-readable display, connectivity options and hot-swappable batteries, making the choice dependent on the specific computing needs of the workforce – general-purpose use favouring the i5, and high-performance demands favouring the i7.

More than tablets: Discover ONERugged's comprehensive device ecosystem

Beyond its renowned industrial rugged tablets, ONERugged, through Rugged SA, now provides South African businesses with a diverse portfolio of panel PCs and advanced handheld devices. The panel PC lineup, offering displays from 10 inches to 21 inches and powered by high-performance processors, delivers versatile solutions for various industrial applications, enabling South African companies to optimise their operations and stay ahead of the curve.

Showcasing the ONERugged P10A industrial panel PC

The ONERugged P10A panel PC delivers a robust and intuitive interface, enabling operators to monitor and control machinery and processes directly on the factory floor in real-time. Ideal for automation, process control and data collection applications across manufacturing, oil and gas, food and beverage and other industries, the P10A's direct machine mounting provides immediate operator interaction with controls and data, significantly enhancing operational efficiency.

Consumer range launching March 2025

ONERugged expects to expand its partnership with Rugged SA beyond the industrial sector into the consumer market with its new consumer range. Partners can expect selected handheld devices to launch on Rugged SA’s website from mid-March 2025.

Join the forefront of industrial innovation, optimise your operations and drive efficiency with cutting-edge rugged technology. Visit www.ruggedsa.co.za today!