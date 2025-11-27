Oni-Tel unveils inter-data fibre network in Gauteng

Oni-Tel and DPA team.

Oni-Tel Fibre Networks has launched an inter-data centre fibre network in Gauteng, with Digital Parks Africa (DPA) as its first point of presence.

The network, unveiled at DPA’s Midrand headquarters, connects major data centres across the province to support faster, low-latency connectivity between facilities.

The company said more than 70km of new fibre has been installed, built specifically for high-speed data centre interconnectivity. The network includes links to data centres, carrier points of presence, carrier hotels and campus cross-connects.

Andre Pillay, CEO of Oni-Tel, said the company is investing in “resilient architectures, future-proof infrastructure and intelligent monitoring platforms”.

He added: “We see a growing technical need for stability, scalability and speed, and that is why we are investing in robust infrastructure."

In 2024, DPA began expanding its Johannesburg-based data centre campus to meet growing market needs. The company was adding a brick-and-mortar extension to its modular Samrand facility, increasing capacity by 4.5MW and adding 810m2 of white space to support up to 570 racks.

Eckart Zollner, head of business development at DPA, said customers were already using Oni-Tel’s network from the Midrand facility.

The developments come as the South African data centre market is expected to grow by 92% in 2030, according to Justin Mackenzie, MD of VO Connect, basing his statement on research by Mordor Intelligence.