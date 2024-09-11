Online car licence renewals breach 2.5m mark

Car owners are avoiding long queues by switching to online vehicle licence renewals.

More than 2.5 million vehicle owners have opted to renew their vehicle licences via its online platform since its launch, says the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

Introduced in 2022, RMTC’s online.natis platform enables vehicle owners to register, renew and pay for their licence discs from the comfort of their homes.

In a statement, RTMC says monthly average online renewals on the platform increased from 44 802 in August 2022, to 222 606 in August 2024, with an average daily renewal of 7 181.

“Registered vehicle owners are entitled to receive renewal notices and can pay AARTO enforcement orders online, while renewing their vehicle licences. More than five million vehicle licence renewal notices have been sent out since the beginning of the year.”

According to RTMC, it is also able to assist fleet owners who wish to renew vehicle licences in bulk, with delivery of vehicle licences within three to five days.

To access the service, vehicle owners must register their profile on online.natis.gov.za.

Additionally, the service is now available through participating banks, such as First National Bank, Capitec and Nedbank.