Open Source Database Leader Percona Appoints Liz Warner to Chief Technology Officer

Percona, a leader in enterprise-grade, open source database software, support, and services, today announced the appointment of Liz Warner as its new Chief Technology Officer, to help meet the growing demand to make data simpler, faster, and easier to manage.

An industry veteran, Warner comes to Percona with decades of technical and senior leadership experience; including a proven track record of driving successful organizational transformations. As CTO, she will play an instrumental role in the development and implementation of Percona’s ever-expanding collection of database solutions, including the much-anticipated Percona Everest, an open source cloud-native database platform.

“We’ve reached a pivotal moment in open source, and Percona is doubling down on its commitment to staying open through the expansion of our products and service offerings, as well as our involvement in industry-wide initiatives such as The Linux Foundation’s Valkey Community. Our accelerated growth will require a new level of strategic thinking, so I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Liz Warner to the team,” said Ann Schlemmer, CEO of Percona. “Liz brings a wealth of experience and plenty of success transforming organizations across a variety of industries. Her experience and leadership will prove invaluable to the Percona team as we continue to scale and build world-class open source database solutions.”

Most recently, Warner served as the CTO of Weaveworks, a cloud-native container management company, where she led product strategy and engineering teams. She comes to Percona with over a decade of success serving as CTO across a range of industries and organizations, including Clim8 Invest, Nationwide for Business, Motion Picture Solutions, Mettle, LendInvest, and Toyota Connected.

Warner’s appointment comes at a strategic time for Percona. After a historic 2023 — marked by sustained customer growth, multiple prestigious award wins, and several innovative product enhancements — Percona is well-positioned to bolster its position as the go-to provider of open source database solutions and support services in the months and years ahead.

The new executive appointment comes as Percona co-founder and long-time CTO, Vadim Tkachenko, has chosen to step away from the executive position to assume a new set of duties as Technology Fellow at Percona. As Technology Fellow, Tkachenko will focus on Percona’s involvement in the Linux Foundation’s Valkey Community, the growth of vector databases and other emerging technologies.