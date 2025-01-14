OpenMap Development Tanzania Wins the 2025 Zayed Sustainability Prize in the Climate Action Category (Photo: AETOSWire)

OpenMap Development Tanzania (OMDTZ), a nonprofit organisation pioneering community-driven climate resilience based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, has been announced as the winner of the 2025 Zayed Sustainability Prize in the Climate Action category. This award recognises the organisation’s innovative approach to empowering communities with open data and mapping solutions to address the challenges of climate change.

OMDTZ’s flagship initiative integrates community engagement, participatory mapping, and advanced technologies to create accessible flood risk maps and data. By equipping communities with tools such as drones and open-source platforms like OpenStreetMap, the organisation fosters locally-driven flood adaptation strategies and disaster preparedness. This grassroots approach has transformed how communities and local governments mitigate climate risks, particularly in flood-prone areas of Tanzania.

Dr. Lamya Fawwaz, Director of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, commended OpenMap Development Tanzania for its impactful work, stating: “OpenMap Development Tanzania has demonstrated that community-led solutions and open technology can drive meaningful change in climate resilience. Their innovative model not only addresses immediate environmental challenges but also empowers communities to take ownership of their future, paving the way for sustainable and inclusive progress.”

Innocent Maholi, CEO of OpenMap Development Tanzania, expressed her gratitude for the recognition: “We are thrilled and deeply honoured to receive the Zayed Sustainability Prize. This recognition underscores the importance of community-driven approaches in addressing climate resilience and disaster preparedness. We believe in empowering local communities as a key to building a sustainable and resilient future. This award not only celebrates our team’s dedication but also validates the crucial role that communities play in leading climate adaptation efforts. We are excited to expand our impact and continue our mission of fostering locally-led solutions to tackle the challenges of climate change.”

OMDTZ’s solution has made significant strides in reducing the impacts of climate change. Their flood risk data has been instrumental in developing disaster risk reduction and response plans for 45 wards in Dar es Salaam, guiding interventions such as drain cleaning and infrastructure repairs. Moreover, the data has supported initiatives like the World Bank’s water-level monitoring system, enabling early flood warnings. By training local leaders and practitioners, OMDTZ has also strengthened technical capacity, ensuring communities are better prepared to face future climate challenges.

The US $1 million Prize fund will enable OMDTZ to scale its community mapping initiatives to additional flood-prone areas in Tanzania, including Morogoro and Pwani. The organisation plans to expand its use of advanced technologies, such as drone mapping, and invest in capacity-building programmes to enhance community resilience. By fostering partnerships with local governments and international organisations, OMDTZ aims to create a network of self-sustaining, climate-resilient communities across the region.

