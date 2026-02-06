Openserve proudly sponsors Top Tech Student category at Wired4Women Awards

Nominate for the Wired4Women Top Tech Student Award.

Openserve is proudly sponsoring an award that celebrates exceptional female achievers at tertiary academic level – the Wired4Women Top Tech Student Award.

ITWeb Brainstorm, in partnership with the Wired4Women Tech Forum and supported by Telkom, is running its third annual Wired4Women Awards. Across 13 categories, the programme recognises leadership, entrepreneurship, innovation, community impact, rising talent and more.

Since launching in 2024, the awards have become a trusted and powerful platform for shining a spotlight on exceptional women in our industry. This visibility is key to creating role models who inspire the next generation of women to pursue careers in technology.

The Top Tech Student award is unique in recognising not only the industry’s veterans and leaders but also those preparing to enter the sector. Judged on strong academic performance, leadership in student or community tech initiatives and extracurricular engagement, the winner will receive a R30 000 cash prize courtesy of Openserve.

“By recognising exceptional female tech students early in their journeys, we are not only rewarding academic excellence but actively shaping the future of South Africa’s technology sector,” says Slungile Mlambo, executive: marketing and communications, Openserve. “When we celebrate rising female talent, we create role models who inspire others to dream bigger and aim higher. Supporting young women in tech today ensures a more innovative, inclusive and resilient digital future for South Africa.”

Get involved

After a fantastic industry response in the first two years of the awards, we are once again calling on the academic and IT communities in South Africa to nominate female ICT students at tertiary level.

Last year, the Top Tech Student Award went to Rejoice Chitengu, a data science student at Wits University.

If you know an exceptionally talented and dedicated female tech student, or if you are an undergraduate who fits the bill, please submit your nomination today.

Selection and announcement of finalists and winners

Nominations close on 8 February 2026 at 23:59 SAST.

The judging panel consists of Wired4Women board members, senior ITWeb editors and academic experts.

Following the announcement of finalists, a rigorous adjudication process will determine the winner.

The winner will be announced at the Wired4Women Awards Banquet on 16 April 2026 at the Four Seasons Hotel, The Westcliff.

Help us honour exceptional young women who are about to embark on their tech careers.

Submit your nominations today!