OpenServe SA follows UK OpenReach’s lead, chooses AFL FlexScan OTDRs

The AFL FlexScan FS200-303-PLUS Kit.

OpenServe, which positions itself as South Africa’s leading wholesale open access broadband provider, has announced a major step forward in its national fibre expansion by standardising on AFL’s FlexScan FS200-303-PLUS OTDR and its integrated test-and-inspection ecosystem.

Following the successful model set by the UK’s OpenReach, this strategic move underscores OpenServe’s commitment to rapid fibre deployment, network reliability and enhanced operational efficiency across South Africa’s growing broadband infrastructure.

Driving fibre roll-out at the speed of light

As OpenServe continues to expand its fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) and business network roll-outs nationwide, the need for fast, precise and user-friendly testing tools has become essential. The AFL FlexScan FS200-303-PLUS meets this demand through automated testing, built-in inspection and intuitive reporting features that streamline field productivity for technicians of all experience levels.

Why the FlexScan FS200-303-PLUS stands out

OpenServe’s decision was guided by a focus on speed, reliability and simplicity. Key advantages of the AFL FlexScan FS200-303-PLUS include:

SmartAuto technology: Automatically configures multi-pulse OTDR traces to detect, locate and measure connectors, splices and faults – reducing set-up time and repeat testing.

Automatically configures multi-pulse OTDR traces to detect, locate and measure connectors, splices and faults – reducing set-up time and repeat testing. LinkMap interface: Converts complex test data into easy-to-read, icon-based visuals for quick pass/fail interpretation.

Converts complex test data into easy-to-read, icon-based visuals for quick pass/fail interpretation. All-in-one field capability: Combines a light source, power meter, visual fault locator (VFL) and optional connector inspection for a compact, all-purpose field solution.

Combines a light source, power meter, visual fault locator (VFL) and optional connector inspection for a compact, all-purpose field solution. Built for the field: Lightweight, durable and rugged – engineered for South Africa’s diverse environments, from dense urban centres to remote rural installations.

Lightweight, durable and rugged – engineered for South Africa’s diverse environments, from dense urban centres to remote rural installations. Seamless reporting: Integrated with FlexReporter Basic, enabling cloud-based transfer, documentation and archiving to streamline compliance and quality control.

Operational gains for OpenServe

By adopting AFL’s FlexScan technology, OpenServe expects to achieve shorter testing cycles, higher first-time fix rates, fewer site revisits and reduced operational costs.

FS200 303 in use.

Standardising on AFL’s ecosystem will also create uniform testing protocols across teams and contractors, ensuring consistent quality assurance and simplified data management.

Following a proven global benchmark

OpenServe’s decision to mirror OpenReach’s standardisation on AFL equipment reflects a growing global alignment towards unified, data-driven testing systems that support scalability and long-term network resilience. The decision reflects confidence in AFL’s field-proven instruments and reporting ecosystem to meet large-scale roll-out and maintenance needs.

Zach Yacumakis, CEO of ICL, regional distributor of AFL test equipment, commented: “OpenServe South Africa’s move to the AFL FlexScan FS200-303-PLUS aligns its testing capabilities with ambitious roll-out timetables and operational efficiency targets, mirroring OpenReach’s proven approach. It gives technicians a compact, powerful platform to deploy, verify and maintain fibre networks nationwide.”