Openserve sponsors Top Tech Student Award at Wired4Women Awards 2025

Makgosi Mabaso, chief commercial officer of Openserve.

ITWeb is thrilled to announce that Openserve has endorsed the Wired4Women Awards 2025 and announced its sponsorship of the Top Tech Student Award category.

This marks the second year of the Wired4Women Awards, a celebration of exceptional women in South Africa’s tech sector. The annual awards programme event, in partnership with ITWeb Brainstorm and Telkom, recognises outstanding achievements across 13 categories, from C-level leaders to entrepreneurs, mentors and rising stars.

Openserve’s sponsorship highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting the next generation of female tech talent.

The Top Tech Student Award is designed to honour a female ICT student who has demonstrated excellence in both academic achievement and leadership in the tech community. The winner will receive a R30 000 cash prize, along with recognition at the awards ceremony and further media coverage.

“We are excited to partner with Wired4Women to recognise the talent and dedication of young women in the tech industry,” says Makgosi Mabaso, Chief Commercial Officer at Openserve. “By sponsoring the Top Tech Student Award, we aim to encourage young female students to excel in their academic pursuits and contribute to the broader tech community. By celebrating their success, we are opening doors for future generations and hope to see more girls pursue IT as a career, she adds.

Call for nominations

Nominations are now open, and Openserve encourages academic institutions and the IT community to nominate exceptional female students who meet the following criteria:

Strong academic performance.

Leadership in student or community tech initiatives.

Extracurricular involvement, particularly in the adoption and application of technology beyond their studies.

Nominees should be tertiary-level ICT students.

Says last year’s winner, Oyena Mahlasela, Cybersecurity Researcher at CSIR: "I encourage the next generation of women in tech to nominate exceptional students excelling in their studies. Winning the Wired4Woman Top Tech Student award in 2024 was an incredible honour, validating my hard work and dedication. More importantly, it served as a beacon for other young women aspiring to tech careers, proving that with passion, perseverance and support, anything is possible. I'm excited to see more female innovators breaking barriers and shaping the future of tech in South Africa."

Make sure your nominations are submitted by 14 February 2025!

Adjudication process

The finalists for the Top Tech Student Award will be selected by a distinguished judging panel, including representatives from Openserve, Wired4Women board members, ITWeb editors and academic experts. The winners will be unveiled at the Wired4Women Awards Banquet on 3 April at The Forum in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.

Don’t miss the chance to support and celebrate the exceptional female talent about to embark on their career.

For further information on the nomination process and to submit your nomination, visit Wired4Women Awards 2025.

About Openserve

Openserve is South Africa’s leading wholesale infrastructure connectivity provider, delivering reliable, high-quality connectivity solutions to businesses and individuals. Through robust infrastructure and a commitment to innovation, Openserve enables digital transformation across the nation.

About the Wired4Women Awards

The Wired4Women Awards, in partnership with ITWeb Brainstorm and Telkom, recognise and celebrate the achievements of women in South Africa’s rapidly growing tech sector. Now in its second year, the awards programme honours women who have made significant contributions in various tech domains, from innovation and entrepreneurship to leadership, academic excellence and community engagement.

Contact:

Ranka Jovanovic

ranka@itweb.co.za

Senior Consulting Editor, ITWeb

Wired4Women Awards 2025 Project Manager